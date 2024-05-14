‘You’re Nuts’: Dana White Stunned by Bizarre Request From Reporter at Press Conference

Dana White is no stranger to strange questions, but this one took the cake. During a press conference in St. Louis, Abbey Wagoner, a reporter for MOLA Sports, shocked everyone. She asked White to arrange for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to brand her. Yes, brand her with a custom branding iron.

Why would anyone want that? Cerrone had recently suffered an injury while preparing to ride White’s bull, Twisted Steel. Despite this, Wagoner still wanted the branding to happen. White, visibly stunned, responded, “You’re crazy.” The bizarre request left everyone, including seasoned reporters, speechless.

BMF or BBQ? Reporter wants UFC fighter to brand her with custom iron

Abbey Wagoner, from MOLA Sports, started her question innocently enough. She asked Dana White about his bull, Twisted Steel, part of the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) organization. But then, things took a bizarre turn.

Wagoner said, "I've got one little challenge for Cowboy myself. If you notice this BMF brand on the top of my hat. I've got this custom branding iron. I said if he did his ride, I was going to let him brand me, but now I just wanna let him do it."

White, clearly shocked, asked, “Did you say brand you? Brand you?” When Wagoner confirmed, White, trying to wrap his head around it, replied, “You and Cowboy were made for each other. You’re nuts! Can I make it happen? There’s no way in hell I’d make that happen. You’re crazy!”

Wagoner persisted, explaining she wanted the branding “for clout.” White, still in disbelief, added, “You look like a really sweet lady, the last thing you need to do is get branded.” This bizarre request quickly went viral, leaving everyone wondering how such an interaction could happen at a UFC press conference.

Not everyone liked this interaction, especially Ariel Helwani. He didn’t hold back his criticism. He tweeted, “This is what the UFC wants at their ‘press conferences.’ Make no mistake about it. The sport has come so far. It has evolved so much. The UFC is on fire. The athletes are more talented than ever. The ‘media,’ however, has gone backwards. Embarrassing.”

What do you think? Should the UFC implement stricter media guidelines, or is this part of what makes the sport so dynamic?

