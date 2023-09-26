'You're struggling in life': When Australian star cricketer gave iconic description of Rahul Dravid

Back in 2011 during the India tour to Australia, an Australian legendary cricketer talked highly of Rahul Dravid. The statement was made during the first test match against Australia in Melbourne, played from 26 to December 29, 2011. Even though Australia won that test match by 122 runs, this Australian legend's statement for Rahul Dravid became more memorable than the win. Let's have a look at who this Australian icon is and what he said about Rahul Dravid.

When one cricket icon talked highly of another cricket legend

During the third day of the India vs. Australia test match, in 2011, Brett Lee sat down with reporters from The Telegraph. Brett Lee flew straight from Sydney that morning, after winning the KFC Big Bash at SCG. The cricket icon was present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, to watch the match and during lunch time had a conversation with The Telegram reporters.

During the conversation, Brett Lee shared his thoughts on Rahul Dravid. Appreciating him for his batting and how nice of a human he is, Brett Lee said "A phenomenal batsman and a great human being. If you can’t get along with Dravid, then you’re struggling in life." Rahul Dravid and Brett Lee share a deep friendship, which comes from a long way back.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Listing 5 highest run-getters in WC history ft. Sachin Tendulkar

India lost that test match against Australia, with Rahul Dravid scoring 68 runs in 187 balls before B. Battinson bowled him in the first Innings. Sachin Tendulkar, in that match, scored 32 runs in 46 balls and lost his wicket to Siddle. Even though India's performance might not be something to be remembered, Brett Lee's statement for Rahul Dravid will be remembered for years to come.