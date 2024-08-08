‘You’re Such an A'hole Man’: Dominik Mysterio Leaves WWE Fans in Stitches With Hilarious Rey Mysterio Call of Duty Meme

The heel Dominik Mysterio is no doubt one of the most hated heels on the present WWE roster. Dominik Mysterio has done a brilliant job turning heel and investing in his character so much that whenever he tries to utter a word on the microphone, the boos from fans turn out so loud that it echoes throughout the whole arena.

It all began with a vicious low-blow kick to the jewels of former WWE champion The Rated R Superstar, Edge, at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Finally, after a lot of manipulation, Dominik Mysterio decided to choose Rhea Ripley and crew and betray Edge and his dad, Rey Mysterio.

Throughout the year, Dominik Mysterio kept on destroying his dad, constantly attacking him, and Rey Mysterio always refused to lay hands on his flesh and blood and made it clear he didn’t want to fight him. But all limits were crossed before WrestleMania 39 when Dominik Mysterio misbehaved with his mom and sister at Friday Night SmackDowna, and finally, Rey Mysterio decided to teach Dom Dom a lesson.

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio is never-ending, and Dirty Dominik has no chance to troll his dad. Recently, WWE collaborated with Call of Duty and released the skins in collaboration with WWE superstars; the WWE stars featured in-game were Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio.

Advertisement

Dominik Mysterio has now posted a meme of himself. A childhood picture of himself from a WWE program where he was seen playing games on PSP, and below is the picture of Rey Mysterio laying d*ad on the ground from Call of Duty.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Romantic Betrayals in WWE, Excluding Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024

WWE fanatics are now sharing their hilarious reaction to the post of Dominik Mysterio and sharing their thoughts. A fan commented under the picture and shared his true thoughts on Dominik Mysterio, “You’re such an a**hole man.”

Another fan expressed his views and commented, “Bro is in one of the biggest betrayal stories of the year, But still takes the time to show his dad is his number one OP over everything, Generational hater, lmao.”

Another fan commented and praised his recent character work, “ You are on fire right now, Dominik Mysterio, and I never thought I would say that.”

Advertisement

Another fan commented, “Bruh, this is too much, F**king love it.”

Another fan demanded Rey Mysterio beat his son once again after this, “Rey shoulda whooped your a*s some more.”

Last weekend at SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Myhsterio, who was already heel, turned himself into a more heeler position after he decided to betray his long-time kayfabe girlfriend Rhea Ripley for his new girlfriend Liv Morgan and kissed her in front of the whole crowd after betraying Rhea Ripley.

Later, Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest and cost him his championship against Gunther, putting the final nail in the coffin of The Judgment Day faction. Following Monday Night RAW, Finn, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan, alongside JD and Carlito, announced JD and new Rhea and Damian in rivalry with New Judgment Day.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW After SummerSlam Rules Cable As Number 1 Show by Beating 2024 Paris Olympics