"You're the problem": Mavs Analyst sends bold message to James Harden amid Clippers' slump

Brian Dameris, a seasoned figure in the sports industry, actively contributes Mavericks-related content for StrongSide.

Having previously held the position of director of basketball development with the Dallas Mavericks, he currently serves as a studio analyst for Mavs TV broadcasts on Bally Sports Southwest.

Following the Dallas Mavericks' victory over the Clippers on Friday, Mavs analyst Brian Dameris criticized Harden, declaring it's time for the ten-time All-Star to reflect on his performance.

Dameris takes on Harden: A post-game reality check

In a post-game reality check directed at Harden, Dameris compares the situation to having a bad roommate.

He emphasizes that if things don't improve within the current system and team this year, Harden shouldn't blame others but rather acknowledge that he is the problem.

Hey James, YOU’RE THE PROBLEM! If this doesn’t work this year, in this system, with this team, then you’re gonna go and point fingers at everybody else, and then you’re gonna go back home, and you’re gonna start swiping right for another team, and there’s not gonna be anyone left.

Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired James Harden early in the NBA season, losing all three of his initial games with the team.

In contrast, the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him away, boast a 7-0 record without Harden this season.

Ty Lue: Harden too polite after Clippers' loss to Grizzlies"

After losing 105-101 to the Memphis Grizzlies in James Harden's first home game as a Los Angeles Clipper on Sunday, head coach Ty Lue advised the team's newest star to embrace his true self

Lue expressed concern, stating, "He's being too polite." Harden, who scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds on 4-for-12 shooting in the defeat, was encouraged by Lue to revert to his natural style of play.

Lue acknowledged, "I think he's doing too much to try to fit in," and emphasized the importance of allowing Harden to showcase his skills in playmaking and pick-and-roll, noting, "He has to be James Harden."

The Clippers, now on a five-game losing streak, have not secured a victory since acquiring Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite a decline in Harden's numbers since his prolific scoring days with the Houston Rockets, he has consistently averaged at least 20 points per game in his last three seasons, even amidst multiple midseason trades.

