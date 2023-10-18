‘You've got to have respect’: LeBron James called out for eating on bench during Lakers vs. Warriors preseason game

On the latest episode of the Showtime Podcast, Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper disapproved of LeBron James eating on the bench during the team's preseason match against the Golden State Warriors last Friday.

He called out James, suggesting that he should've eaten in the locker room. The esteemed NBA champion stated, "I didn't like that. Sure, he's LeBron James, but still, You've got to have respect for the game. I have no issues with him eating, but it should be done in the locker room. After that, he can rejoin the team. Eating at the end of the bench, however, is objectionable."

Yet, some argue that a post-game meal is relatively innocuous, likely just part of James' regimen. Despite the absence of official rules prohibiting eating on the bench, it's generally viewed as disrespectful to the game and fellow team members.

ALSO READ: Kyle Kuzma goes after Nike for destroying 'nostalgia’ and losing ‘brand identity’ with new City Edition jerseys

LeBron James cheers on his daughter, Zhuri, during her volleyball match

In a recent Instagram post, LeBron James showed his pride as a father by sharing three clips from his daughter Zhuri's volleyball game.

On Sunday, LeBron captured his eight-year-old daughter's serving talents in the first two videos of Zhuri Nova's game. In the third, he filmed her preparing for defense, though things became amusing when the NBA superstar's cheer, "Let's go munchkin," earned him an embarrassed glance from his daughter.

He captioned the videos with this message, "Another one in the works! Uh-Oh!!" Let's go Munchin!! @allthingszhuri is the NEXT!! VIBES!! #JamesGang #ZTheWarriorPrincess."

Quickly, the Instagram post invited many reactions, with comments from parents who empathized, saying they do the same with their children, while others took notice of Zhuri's unforgettable expression after LeBron's enthusiastic cheer.

ALSO READ: When Michael Jordan lured his Chicago Bulls teammates to easy bet and bribed his way to win