'You've Never Had a Real Job': Charles Barkley Jokes About LinkedIn Resume Amid Uncertain TNT Future

The uncertain future of TNT's NBA programming has become a source of comedy. When word initially broke that the beloved 'Inside Guys' show might be coming to an end, fans and independent analysts throughout the NBA community were shocked.

They banded together to voice their desire to see Charles Barkley and the rest of the crew return for future seasons, but their aspirations have yet to change the precarious situation. Recently, Barkley humorously promoted his LinkedIn profile during a live broadcast on ESPN.

During the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals coverage on ESPN, Barkley made his usual charismatic and humorous contribution. He also took the opportunity to make light of his uncertain job status at TNT, stating, "Listen, I wish I had a job next year. I'm on LinkedIn. I put on my resume, they are like 'You never had a real job'. I said that's not my fault."

Such humorous comments about his LinkedIn profile aren't new for Barkley. He made a similar statement during the NBA playoffs while co-hosting with Ernie Johnson. As they neared the end of the show, Barkley interjected, stating, "Wait, 2 '0 clock tomorrow afternoon?... We are not doing that, are we? Because I am gonna be on LinkedIn tomorrow afternoon."

While these comments might be light-hearted, they convey a serious message. Experienced NBA analysts find themselves in a tough spot and are forced to make light of their predicament.

With Amazon Prime and ESPN/ABC already having secured their slots with new media rights deals, TNT finds itself competing with NBC for the third spot. Yet, numerous reports indicate that TNT is far from clinching the deal.

Charles Barkley Enjoys Offseason Antics and Friendly Dig at Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA Finals are still in progress, Charles Barkley is already enjoying his offseason. His stint with TNT’s "Inside the NBA" concluded after the Western Conference finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now with ESPN handling national media coverage, Barkley and his fellow TNT hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson kicked off their holiday.

Despite being on vacation, Barkley still captures attention across various sports. He made a guest appearance with the broadcast for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals featuring the Panthers versus the Edmonton Oilers.

With Barkley, a former Phoenix Suns MVP, around the broadcasting table, dull moments are scarce. In a question regarding who out of Shaquille O’Neal and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ranks higher in his list of friends, Barkley responded,

"Gary Bettman arranges seats for me. Hanging out with Shaq involves smoking hookah, which I don't do. However, Gary Bettman always looks after me.”

This light-hearted jab at Shaq isn’t the first time for Barkley. The close friends frequently tease each other freely and Barkley has been known to say worse things about Shaq than this hookah reference.

