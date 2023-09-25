'Yuvraj Singh' - When THIS Indian star cricketer revealed his idol growing up

Yuvraj Singh's extraordinary career makes him a household name in India, recognized as one of the nation's most exceptional athletes. This star all-rounder delivered pivotal performances for India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup victories.

His international career, which began in 2000, saw him participate in 398 matches for the nation and score over 11,000 runs in all formats. His illustrious career faced a significant hurdle in 2011, struck with cancer. But, like a true sportsman, he overcame the disease and made a triumphant return.

Indian star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, has often spoken about looking up to Yuvraj Singh in his formative years. When asked about his idol in cricket during an interview, he mentioned Yuvraj Singh as his inspiration.

Ravindra Jadeja remains a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, to be hosted in India. Yet, worries about his recent performances, particularly with regards to his batting, persist. Despite the suspicion, Jadeja is a firm fixture in India's World Cup squad.

Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's most successful spinner in ODI cricket against Australia.

At the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh, Jadeja, the left-arm spinner, claimed this record during the second ODI with his second wicket.

Jadeja cleverly dispatched Adam Zampa in the 21st over, marking this achievement against the Aussies. His contribution in the match was substantial, as he closed with figures of 3/42 in just 5.2 overs.

Jadeja's accomplishment surpasses those of Anil Kumble, with 31 wickets, and Harbhajan Singh, with 32 wickets, who previously held the record. Jadeja reached this milestone in 41 ODIs, maintaining a commendable average of 54.50.

