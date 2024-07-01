Zaccharie Risacher Becomes Fourth First-Overall International Pick in NBA History. Who Are the Other Three?

The 2024 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and it's safe to say it packed lots of surprises. The draft featured some of the best college ball athletes from across the country and International hoopers who impressed the scouts with their remarkable potential.

On night one, the defending National Champions UConn shined bright as Center Donovan Clingan and Forward Stephon Castle ended up becoming top ten picks. The Wizards won big by drafting Alex Sarr as the second overall pick, followed by the Rockets stealing Kentucky shooting sensation Reed Sheppard at third overall.

Further surprises from night two also involved UConn with its other two starters, Tristian Newton and Cam Spencer, going 49th and 53rd overall. The New York Knicks came in clutch to secure Tyler Kolek 34th overall, who appallingly went overlooked in the first round.

Teams such as the Lakers, the Trail Blazers, and the Timberwolves also went home happy with their choice of picks. But no team was as satisfied as the Atlanta Hawks, who selected Zaccharie Risacher as the first overall pick.

With that, Zach became only the fourth international player in the NBA’s storied history to be picked No.1 overall. This begs the curious question: who are the other three? Well, the search ends here.

Yao Ming (2002)

Coming into the NBA at age 21, Yao Ming was built up as nothing short of a generational talent. Playing for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Yao was putting up generational numbers, eventually becoming the best player in CBA history.

His arrival in the league was met with mixed reactions from fans and experts, but Yao remained fixated on success, determined to make an impact. ‘The Great Wall’ played eight seasons in the league and earned eight All-Star selections and five All-NBA selections.

With each season, Yao continued to improve in all aspects of the game. His post-up game became more refined, and his elbow jumpers were solid and, at times, even unguardable, even by the likes of Shaq and Pao Gasol.

In his healthy years, the big man was an efficient scorer and a defensive anchor for the Rockets, leading the franchise to multiple top-six finishes in defensive efficiency.

Sadly, a series of foot injuries cut Yao’s career short, forcing him to retire at age 30. Despite a restricted career, he inspired the next generation of athletes to pursue their passion for basketball and achieve greater heights with their potential.

In 2016, Yao was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and his jersey was retired in February 2017.

Andrea Bargnani (2006)

Contrary to what people may think, Andrea Bargnani wasn’t a total bust. In fact, the Italian F/C had a couple of good seasons at Toronto, even finishing second in ROY voting.

Bargnani had the capability to evolve into a confident franchise player and did manage to show glimpses of his true potential. From seasons three to six, Bargnani averaged 18 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on 45% shooting.

But for all his efforts, Bargnani’s presence and individual numbers never reflected in team success. Before Bargnani’s exit from Toronto in 2013, the Raptors managed only one 45-plus win season and a single trip to the postseason.

The moment Bargnani was traded to the Knicks, the Raptors quickly emerged as one of the best teams in the East and had multiple 50-win seasons. As for the Italian, he played four more years of professional basketball before quietly retiring in 2017.

Victor Wembanyama (2023)

The hype surrounding Wembanyama was arguably unlike anything seen before in NBA draft history. Experts touted him as the next most anticipated prospect since Lebron James and the fans were all over the place with their opinions.

Mainstream criticism first began to arise after a somewhat mixed summer league for the Center Frenchman as he struggled to get consistent buckets. However, as the 2023-24 season drew to its conclusion, there was no doubt of Wemby's greatness.

Playing 71 games in his rookie year, Wemby put up 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a whopping 3.6 blocks per game. Wembanyama further went on to lead the league in blocks, earn All-NBA Defensive first-team selection, ROY honors, and second place on DPOY voting.

As more years go by, we will likely see more aspirational athletes take the stage on draft night and go on to become legendary hoopers down the line.