Zaccharie Risacher Trolled by Former Sacramento Kings Star After NBA Draft 2024

The excitement in Barclays Center built up to the announcement of the top pick. There were several names vying for the spot because the draft class was evenly distributed. Finally, the Hawks selected Zaccharie Risacher, a French rising star. However, this pick didn’t go down well with a former Sacramento Star, Frank Mason III.

Risacher plays both sides of the floor at a fast tempo. He is everything a team could ask for, according to the current NBA theme. He can shoot with a high release point, is almost six feet ten inches tall, and plays solid defense.

What did Frank post on X?

Frank wrote, “Played this young guy in France this past season; no way he’s the number one pick in the NBA draft lol, but I guess!”

ALSO READ: 3 Surprise Picks From First Round of 2024 NBA Draft

Who is Frank Mason III?

In the past, Frank Mason III was a captivating NBA prospect who even took home the G-League MVP trophy in 2020. But after spending just four years in the NBA and coming and going from the G-League, he decided to take his skills to France. The 30-year-old point guard, who played for Nancy in France's LNB Pro A, sparred with the youthful and gifted Risacher on a few occasions.

Advertisement

Risacher as the number 1 pick surprised many Hawks fans

Until the very last minute, it was unclear who the Hawks would choose with their unlikely number one pick. A few of their fans were taken aback by their choice of Risacher. Despite having a lot of potential, the 19-year-old has not yet reached his full physical maturity. Because of his thinness, he might have trouble adjusting to the physicality of the NBA. While working out at the gym will help with those shortcomings, those are the current pressing issues.

ALSO READ: NBA Draft Analyst Calls Zaccharie Risacher Better Defender Than What Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic Was at 18