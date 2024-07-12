Zach Edey's Parents - All You Need To Know

Zach Edey, a towering presence in the world of college basketball, has captured attention not only for his remarkable height but also for his exceptional talent on the court. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Edey's journey to becoming a standout player for the Purdue Boilermakers is nothing short of a college dream.

Born on May 14, 2002, to Julia and Glen Edey, Zach was initially involved in baseball and ice hockey before transitioning to basketball due to his impressive stature and the impact it had on his sporting abilities.

As time passed, his transition to basketball led him to the Northern Kings Amateur Athletic Union program during his time at Leaside High School in Toronto. Edey's dedication to the sport eventually brought him to the renowned IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he honed his skills under the guidance of former NBA player and IMG coach Daniel Santiago.

However, Zach's decision to commit to Purdue over other offers marked the beginning of an illustrious collegiate career, where he flourished as a prominent figure in the college basketball scene.

Notably, Edey has achieved significant milestones during his tenure with the Purdue Boilermakers, including being named the National College Player of the Year and securing the title of Big Ten Player of the Year in 2023.

Who are Zach Edey's parents?

Behind this talented young Zach Edey, stands a supportive and involved family, led by his parents, Glen and Julia Edey. Both parents have been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of their son's burgeoning basketball career.

Hailing from Canada, the Edey family has roots deeply embedded in the world of sports, with both parents having engaged in various athletic pursuits during their high school and college years.

Coming from an immigrant family, Julia's athletic background and unwavering support for her son have been integral to Zach's journey. Her own experiences in sports, from breaking city records in discus to transitioning to basketball in high school, have instilled within her a deep understanding of the value of encouragement and guidance in nurturing athletic talent.

While Julia has maintained a vibrant presence as an ardent Boilermakers fan, actively engaging with the Purdue community on social media and hosting team dinners, Glen has opted for a more understated profile, eschewing public social media accounts.

Despite this lower public profile, his steadfast presence courtside during pivotal games, including Purdue's victory in the Big Ten Championship, was one of his fewer public appearances.

Zach Edey’s mom

Julia Edey, the mother of Zach Edey, emerges as a key figure in her son's journey to basketball stardom. A mechanical engineer by profession, Julia's passion extends beyond the realm of science to encompass interests in gardening and beekeeping.

Her unwavering support for Zach is palpable, with her consistent presence at Purdue's games and her active promotion of her son, affectionately known as "The Big Maple." Julia's efforts have not only bolstered Zach's fan base but have also reinforced the close-knit bond shared within the Edey family.

Zach Edey’s dad

Complementing Julia's dedication is Glen Edey, Zach's father, whose role as an assistant coach at a baseball youth league reflects his enduring love for the game. Proud of his son's basketball prowess, Glen stands as a staunch advocate for Zach's athletic pursuits.

While details of Glen and Julia's personal history remain veiled in privacy, their commitment to supporting Zach's dreams is unmistakable. As Canadian nationals of diverse ethnic backgrounds, the Edeys remain a close-knit family while blossoming basketball prodigy Zach Edey.

Zach Edey’s ethnicity

Zach Edey is of mixed ethnicity. While both his parents, Glen and Julia are from Canada, their ethnicity differs. Glen is Caucasian by his ethnicity, whereas Julia is Chinese.

Are Zach Edey's parents married?

Zach Edey’s parents are private citizens and their personal information remains to be publicly undisclosed. However, as Zach recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, his parents, Glen and Julia, have been together for at least the past 22 years.

Who is Zach Edey's girlfriend?

Similar to that of his parent’s romantic life, there has not been any public surfacing of Zach Edey’s girlfriend. So, as he focuses the most on basketball, it’s safe to say that Zach Edey does not have a girlfriend.

