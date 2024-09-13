Zach LaVine Can Move to LA Lakers in Deal Which Includes Importing Unwanted Star, Reveals NBA Insider

Right now, the Chicago Bulls are caught in limbo, not good enough to contend but not bad enough to collapse. As an NBA organization, that is the last place you want to be. Zach LaVine is one of the players the Bulls need to cut if they are to fully embrace their rebuild. An NBA insider claims that he may be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star and one of the best players that the Bulls have, when healthy. The issue is that, over the next three years, he is expected to earn $138 million. Given their lack of realistic prospects of contending in the near future, the Bulls have no business spending that kind of money on a player.

LaVine's name has been circulating in trade rumors for a while now, but finding him a new place to live has proven to be challenging. The demand for his signature has undoubtedly been impacted by his history of injuries.

The Los Angeles Lakers is one team that has to start producing results. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they don't appear to be favorites going into the 2024–25 campaign. It has been suggested that LaVine could go to Los Angeles in a potential trade, while D'Angelo Russell could sign with the Bulls.

In the Bleacher Report piece "1 'Realistic' Dream Trade Target for Every NBA Team," Eric Pincus stated: "If Chicago can acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers through a trade, it implies that LaVine will probably head to L.A. Russell isn't exactly what the Bulls need as a point guard, but they could use his expiring contract."

Russell might be a valuable member of the Bulls' team. Last season, he shot 41.5% from three-point range and 45.6% from the field, averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 assists per game. To complement LeBron and Davis, the Lakers need firepower, and LaVine could provide them with more than 20 points per game.

