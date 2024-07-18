Zach Lavine Could be Traded to LA Clippers by Chicago Bulls, NBA Insider Reveals; DETAILS Inside

Zach LaVine, a guard for the Chicago Bulls, may be traded by the Los Angeles Clippers, according to NBA reporter Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine wants to leave the Bulls, but Chicago hasn't been able to find a suitor for the guard because of his contract and history of injuries. In 2023–2024, LaVine participated in just 25 games. In February, he had right foot surgery that ended the season.

A two-time All-Star, LaVine shot 45.2% from the field, 34.9% from beyond the arc, and 85.4% from the free-throw line in 2023–24 while averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks.

Lavine’s stats in the NBA

In July 2022, LaVine agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract with the Bulls. LaVine, a product of UCLA, has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks throughout his career while playing for the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. His record is 216-364.

LaVine would like to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, an insider told Hoops Wire. The agent for LaVine, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis is Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Sources stated that the Lakers do not anticipate pursuing a trade for LaVine. The trade value of LaVine is practically zero. With three years and $138 million remaining on his contract, he is recovering from surgery.

Bulls and Lavine don’t trust each other

Crowley said, “An NBA insider told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that the relationship between LaVine and the team’s top brass is completely shattered and ‘filled with mistrust.’

LaVine and his Klutch Sports representatives believe they were misled about potential trade destinations, and the Bulls believed LaVine's decision to "opt" for season-ending right foot surgery while his injury rehabilitation was still ongoing was a cheap shot, according to Cowley.

In six games, the Clippers were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 playoff opening round. Paul George departed the team to join the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Lavine’s arrival at the Clippers may be able to revive his career but it depends on the Clippers and the Bulls to come to a final solution as the teams are taking quick steps around them to improve their roster for the upcoming season. Lavine is an out-and-out scorer and his ability is never in doubt but his fitness remains a huge issue.

