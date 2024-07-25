Zach Lowe Ranks THIS Kobe Bryant Rival Over Lakers Legend in All-Time List

Zach Lowe brought back one of the long-lost rivalries. The esteemed writer for ESPN set the record straight when he ranked Tim Dunkan over Kobe Bryant, that too, in his All-Time list.

In a recent episode of The Lowe Post, Lowe raised eyebrows by expressing his inclination to rank Duncan over Bryant in his list of the greatest NBA players.

Also Read: TNT to Sue NBA Over Controversial USD 1.8 Billion Media Deal With Amazon

Zach Lowe emphasized on ranking Tim Duncan above Kobe Bryant

During his show, Lowe prefaced his statement by acknowledging that he has not definitively made the ranking decision. But he asserted that he has made his decision on ranking Tim Duncan over Kobe Bryant.

He said, “I’m not saying I’m definitively ranking [Duncan] over anybody. I’ve got to do the actual deep dive, but I have been pretty hard on the island of I think I’d rank him above Kobe for sure – well, not for sure, let me amend that – I think I would rank him above Kobe all-time.”

However, the rivalry between Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, spanning an impressive 19 seasons, has been etched into NBA lore. The two legends engaged in six intense postseason encounters, with the Lakers emerging victorious in four of these matchups.

Advertisement

As two of the most dominant forces in the Western Conference during their era, Bryant and Duncan propelled their respective franchises to tremendous success. The Lakers and Spurs collectively secured an astounding 12 NBA Finals appearances, with each icon leading their team to five championship victories.

Also Read: Watch: Athletes Get Olympics-Themed Condoms in Their Welcome Kit Ahead of 2024 Paris Games

Comparing Tim Duncan with Kobe Bryant

In the debate over whose NBA career was better between Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, the statistics and accomplishments clearly tilt the scales in favor of Tim Duncan. When comparing their prime years, Bryant's span of dominance lasted for 14 seasons, during which he averaged 27.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

He captured MVP honors in 2008 and contributed to five championship wins for the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other hand, Duncan's prime stretched from his rookie season in 1997-98 to his penultimate campaign in 2014-15, during which he averaged 19.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Duncan secured MVP votes four times and won five titles with the San Antonio Spurs, consistently maintaining a high level of play throughout his tenure.

Advertisement

A crucial aspect that sets Duncan apart is his impact on team success and longevity in the league. Duncan was the linchpin of the Spurs, leading them to consistent excellence with at least 50 wins in every season except one. His leadership and on-court performance were instrumental in shaping the culture of success that defined the Spurs organization.

In contrast, Bryant faced some challenges early in his career, including questions about his role on the team compared to Shaquille O'Neal. It wasn't until later in his career, around Year 12, that Bryant truly asserted himself as the undisputed best player on a contender, while Duncan had already amassed three Finals MVP trophies by that point.

In terms of career apex, both players shone brightly, but Duncan's 2002-03 season stands out as a benchmark for excellence. At age 26, he secured his second straight league MVP award and led the Spurs to another title, averaging 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game. This performance cemented his status as one of the greatest big men in NBA history.

Advertisement

While Bryant had several outstanding seasons, including his MVP year in 2008-09, Duncan's consistent dominance on both ends of the court and his contributions to team success give him the edge in the comparison of career highs. Ultimately, when weighing the longevity, impact, and peak performances of both players, Tim Duncan emerges as the player with the better NBA career.

Also Read: Bronny James' NBA Summer League Debut Sparked Tensions in Lakers Locker Room: Report