Zach Wilson’s Ex-Girlfriend Engaged to His Former College Teammate Days After NFL Star Proposed to Nicolette Dellano

Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, has made her relationship with his former teammate official. She got engaged with the Commanders’ wide receiver, Dax Milne. It comes days after Wilson announced his engagement with Nicolette Dellano.

Gile and Wilson dated each other since they were teenagers. The pair parted ways in 2022. It was later revealed that Gile was dating Wilson’s ex-teammate, Milne. The Broncos quarterback moved on and started seeing Dellano in June 2022.

Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend and ex-teammate announce their engagement

Dax Milne kneeled on one knee for his girlfriend, Abbey Gile, on Monday, July 8. He shared some pictures from his engagement on his Instagram handle. Milne proposed to Gile on a beach in a romantic setting. She flaunted her engagement ring in one of the pictures. “She said YES,” Milne captioned the post with a heart and a ring emoji.

Wilson and Milne played together for the BYU Cougars in college. Zach was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He was picked by the Jets, whom he represented for three years before moving to the Broncos. The Commanders selected Milne in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL draft. He had the highest punt returns in the team last season.

After his breakup with Gile, Wilson dated influencer model Nicolette Dellano amid various rumors. They made their first public appearance while attending a New York Yankees game. Dellano designs dresses for weddings and other special occasions. She often wears a number 2 necklace as an ode to Wilson.

The couple recently made a trip to Italy. Zach posted a heartfelt note with a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. They posed at a beautiful location to announce their engagement on July 1. Exactly a week later, Gile and Milne replicated their actions.

Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile’s, shocking claim

Abbey Gile faced backlash from fans after her relationship with Dax Milne became public. In the comment section of her post, a user called Gile a homie hopper. She claimed that Wilson used to sleep with her mother’s best friend, sparking various discussions.

Wilson had apparently gone on vacation with his friends when this saga began. On his return, he learned about the accusations. He shared some pictures from his trip and asked his fans what he had missed. His fellow athletes appreciated his approach to the situation.

Wilson’s mother urged the fans not to say nonsense about her son. She then took the matter into her own hands. On her Instagram Live, she introduced people to her friend Suzette. “For people wondering, don't. Shut up,” she said.