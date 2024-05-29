“Zero Interest”: Fans React to the Idea of Watching Jack Swagger’s WWE Comeback After AEW Exit

Former WWE star Jack Swagger, known as Jake Hager in AEW, has reportedly left Tony Khan’s company. Hager joined AEW in 2019 after his tenure in WWE from 2006 to 2017. While Hager had a moderately successful run in WWE, he left the Stamford-based company due to his growing interest in MMA.

In the wake of the shocking news about his AEW exit, wrestling fans shared their perspective on whether Jake Hager should make his return to WWE. It turns out that some fans are not interested to see him make his comeback.

Fan reactions to the prospect of Jake Hager returning to WWE

According to Bodyslam.net, Jake Hager's contract with AEW has expired, and he has chosen not to renew it, making him a free agent. Although Hager’s run in AEW was not as successful as it was in WWE, he was involved in high-profile matches.

The All-American participated in various storylines and rivalries, facing off against opponents such as Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and Wardlow. Hager also formed alliances with fellow wrestlers such as Chris Jericho as part of the Inner Circle faction. Despite that, he never held a championship in AEW.

The ex-WWE World Champion is best known for his iconic "We The People" gimmick in WWE, where he would make appearances alongside his then-manager, Dutch Mantell. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the idea of Jake Hager’s possible return to WWE for another run.

Many fans express reluctance towards the idea of Jake Hager potentially returning to WWE. While he had his moments in the promotion, some fans may feel that his character and wrestling style didn't fully resonate with the WWE audience.

Here are a few fan reactions we have assembled from social media:

One user bluntly rejected the idea stating, “I have zero interest.”

Another user believes Hager is a good wrestler but lacks personality. He tweeted, “Not really, he’s a good wrestler but his personality is just meh”

One fan has seen enough from Jake Hager, he tweeted, “Not again please we've gone through enough”

Similarly, another user added, “Please never ever ever let him step foot in the wwe ever again”

While some are against Hager’s return, others believe he would fare well if aligned with the Creed Brothers or Alpha Academy.

One user tweeted, “Sure thing, put him with Chad Gable and The Creeds, and get him a wise man or just let Gable do all the talking because Hager's just not good on the mic but he is a damn good wrestler.”

Another fan is of the same opinion. He tweeted, “Hear me out, Gable Academy with the creeds as the tag team, Gable as the solo act and Hager as the bodyguard/muscle! All former amateur wrestlers with high level accolades.”

Jake Hager defeated Chris Jericho to become the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE

It would be inaccurate to suggest that Jake Hager was not afforded opportunities in WWE. Hager won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2010 and cashed it the same year.

Hager would cash it in on Chris Jericho after the latter was ambushed by Edge. Hager held the title for 78 days before finally dropping it to Rey Mysterio. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Jake Hager makes his return to WWE.