Ziaire Williams and 2030 Second-Round Pick Traded to Nets for Mamadi Diakite: Report

The trade carousel of the NBA continues to roll, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets now in the spotlight due to their recent trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are swapping their power forward, Mamadi Diakite, to acquire Ziaire Williams, a small forward from the Memphis Grizzlies along with their second-round pick for 2030.

Williams, a 10th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been with the Grizzlies for the last three seasons after a one-year stint at Stanford. He has played in 150 games, starting 50, and maintained an average of 7.5 points with a shooting percentage of 42.6. He also managed to make 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists during this period.

Nets revamp roster with new addition: key details of the trade with Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets are actively reshaping their lineup and a key detail of this rebuild involves a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams, a top-ten pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, hasn't exactly had the NBA career start he might have hoped for considering his less-than-stellar average statistics.

Playing 19.6 minutes per game, the small forward shot just 30.1 percent from the three-point but converted 80.3 percent of his free throws. It appears that Williams will likely be in the backseat to starter Cam Johnson and compete with Jalen Wilson for minutes on the court.

In exchange for Williams, the Grizzlies are set to bring on board Mamadi Diakite. At 27 years old, Diakite has been somewhat of an NBA nomad having clocked only six games in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The trade deal also includes the draft rights of Nemanja Dangubić as ESPN reported. Despite being selected in 2014, Dangubić has yet to debut in the NBA and has instead been honing his skills in Dubai.

In terms of what the Nets are conceding in this trade, Diakite is heading out whom they gleaned from the Knicks in an earlier off-season trade involving Mikal Bridges.

27 years old Diakite has had his stints with five different NBA teams throughout four seasons. The 6-foot-9 forward, weighing 230 pounds, has put out an average of 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over 55 games, with only six starts. The deal also saw Brooklyn receiving a second-round pick for the 2030 draft via the Dallas Mavericks.

