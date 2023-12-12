Zion Williamson drops season high points after being fat shamed: What did Stephen A. Smith say about Pelicans star?

Stephen A. Smith, during Monday's First Take, escalated the discussion on Zion Williamson's weight as the star of the Pelicans.

Williamson, bestowed with the former No. 1 overall pick distinction, has increasingly faced scrutiny for his weight and conditioning.

According to last week's report by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Pelicans have been communicating their frustration over Williamson's ongoing condition.

Less than 12 hours after Smith criticized him about his physical condition, Williamson delivered one of the best performances of his career in the NBA, despite his nascent status.

The Pelicans faced a significant character test with the game, following their 133-89 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Williamson drew mockery from nationwide NBA analysts after managing to score only 13 points on eight shots and ending with a mere three rebounds against the Lakers.

Some analysts suggested he looked unfit, while others criticized him for not elevating his intensity against a LeBron James-led team that appeared much more driven.

Smith's bold take on Zion's dominance: 'Eat the table' comment sparks controversy

Smith and Shannon Sharpe found themselves discussing Williamson, the hefty power forward who has often been the focus of Smith's criticism, particularly after his favored New York Knicks lost the opportunity to draft him in 2019, on Monday morning's First Take NBA debates.

Smith suggested that New Orleans chefs are fond of Williamson, often seeking him out. "Every chef there wants to meet him because they know he's sure to visit their restaurant.

The word on the street is that Zion Williamson is such a fan of their cuisine, he could even 'eat the table'," Smith added.

It's likely the 'eat the table' jibe reached the Pelicans' locker room as Williamson came on strong against Minnesota and their robust defense.

In Monday night's game, Williamson demonstrated an impressive range of interior commanding moves, successfully making 13 out of his 17 field-goal attempts.

