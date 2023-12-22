American professional basketball player, Zion Williamson, actively plays for the National Basketball Association's (NBA) New Orleans Pelicans.

Measuring 6'6" tall and weighing 284 lbs, he performs as a power forward. The Pelicans drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, picking him first overall.

Continuing to play for the Pelicans, William extended his contract to a maximum five-year term. His contract includes a clause, guaranteeing him the final three contractual years based on his playing games.

However, he only played 29 games in the 2021-22 season, thus activating a clause after failing to meet the games played stipulation.

From the 2025-26 season, Williamson's Pelicans contract is no longer guaranteed.

The team reserves the right to release him after the 2024-25 season without fiscal liability, should he fail to play a significant amount of games.

Zion Williamson Net Worth 2023: $18 million (Estimated)

In 2023, Zion Williamson's net worth is projected to be approximately $18 million combining his NBA earnings, brand endorsements, and other income streams.

He purportedly earns a salary of $7.3 million, supplemented significantly by his endorsements with big brands like Jordan, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew.

In addition, his wise investments outside of basketball also augment his overall wealth.

At the young age of 23, he has already accumulated a substantial net worth from his basketball profession and business endeavors, and his wealth is anticipated to increase in the future.

Zion Williamson Salary

The New Orleans Pelicans extended Zion Williamson's contract for five years, a deal worth $197.2 million, starting from the 2023-24 season.

With each passing season, his salary increases, commencing at $34.0 million in 2023-24 and capping at $44.9 million in 2027-28.

However, stipulations in Williamson's contract might lower his earnings in situations where he fails to play the required number of games or maintain the specified weight.

Should Williamson suffer a fracture or stress injury, only half of his 2024-25 salary becomes guaranteed. His contract activation dates are set for Jan. 7, 2024, July 16, 2025, July 16, 2026, and July 16, 2027.

While Williamson has the potential to secure the guarantees in his contract, he must meet the number of required games played and the weight maintenance checkpoints.

As of December 2023, his base salary for the initial year of the contract, 2023-24, stands at $34,005,250.

Zion Williamson Contract

In 2022, Zion Williamson committed to a five-year max contract extension potentially amounting to $231 million with the New Orleans Pelicans, intended to retain him till the culmination of the 2027-28 season.

The Pelicans, however, included a stipulation in the agreement that guaranteed the last three years, but only if Williamson played in 29 games the previous season.

By activating a clause in his contract, the assurance for the final three parts of his deal vanished.

The stipulations embedded into Williamson's contract hinge on his health and fitness status.

Guaranteeing his salary on the fulfillment of various contract agreements, including playing a minimum of 61 games.

Nonetheless, should Williamson sit out a substantial portion of the 2024-25 season games, it provides the Pelicans an opportunity to omit him post the 2024-25 season.

Abiding by the weight clause and participating in no less than 61 games will guarantee his entire salary of 2025-26.

The same standards pertain to the succeeding years.

Currently earning $34,005,250, Williamson is set to see an increase to $36,725,670 in 2024-25.

His contract extends to incorporate specifications concerning weight examinations and extra performance-based bonuses.

Zion Willamson Rookie Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Zion Williamson on a 5-year rookie contract, promising him a sure sum of $197,230,450 and an annual average salary of $39,446,090.

This contract stipulates that Williamson must not exceed 295 lbs in weight and must stick to regular monitoring of his body fat.

Failure to adhere to these stipulations could result in a financial penalty. Williamson stands to earn a base salary of $34,005,250 in the 2023-24 season.

In the following seasons, his salary will spike to $36,725,670 and $39,446,090 for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, respectively.

Additionally, the Pelicans have included a rookie max extension in the contract, valued at a minimum of $193 million.

If Williamson secures a spot in an All-NBA team or wins a major award, this could increase to $231 million.

The contract offers several safeguards and incentives, for instance, if the Pelicans drop Williamson on or before July 15, 2025, his salary for the 2025-26 season is insured.

This clause is also valid for the final two seasons if Williamson is dropped on or before July 15 preceding the commencement of the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

Moreover, contract guarantees may be reinstated if Williamson successfully clears all six of the Pelicans' weigh-in checkpoints.

Zion Williamson Endorsements

Zion Williamson has inked endorsement contracts with numerous brands, some of which include:

1. Jordan Brand: In July 2019, Williamson entered into a significant seven-year contract with Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary. Sources suggest that this deal's worth is roughly $75 million.

2. Gatorade: Signing a multi-year contract in September 2019, Williamson is now endorsing Gatorade.

While the full details surrounding the financial aspect of the agreement remain undisclosed, it is expected that Williamson will make a seven-figure income annually from this partnership.

3. Mountain Dew: As the newest NBA rookie sensation, Williamson has agreed to a five-year endorsement deal with the soft drink manufacturer, Mountain Dew. The agreement contains multiple activations and promotions, including:

Snapchat AR Content: In a joint venture with Snapchat, Mountain Dew will allow fans to access exclusive AR content. A Snapchat code, located on a mural imprinted in Spartanburg – Williamson’s old school courts – allows the content to be unlocked.

Mural Presentation: A commissioned artist created the mural showcasing Williamson as a superhero on two basketball courts in South Carolina.

NBA Roster: Williamson joins Mountain Dew's NBA roster, gracing the same stage as other famed athletes – Joel Embiid, Myles Turner, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Cam Reddish.

4. Panini: The exclusive producer of official NBA-licensed and autograph cards, has sealed an exceptional trading card agreement with Zion Williamson.

This alliance enables Panini to craft basketball cards for Williamson, his first autograph trading cards surfaced in Panini’s 2019 Contenders Draft Picks and his first NBA autographs will be unveiled in October, aligning with the 2019/20 season.

5. 2K Sports: NBA star, Zion Williamson has inked a three-year sponsorship deal with the video game powerhouse, 2K Sports.

The former Duke standout is featured in his first video game, NBA 2K20, which launched on September 6.

6. Fanatics: Zion Williamson also embarked on a multiyear collaboration with Fanatics, a major distributor of exclusive sports memorabilia and merchandise.

This deal grants Fanatics the liberty to present an unparalleled assortment of genuine products for fans, encapsulating collectibles, signed memorabilia, clothing, and jerseys highlighting the budding NBA star.

In addition to these sponsorships, Zion Williamson has also affiliated with SLAM for a collection of NFTs, showcasing two iconic magazine covers and the first-ever digital.

This digital exhibit is available in four limited-edition tiers - Basic, Gold, Gold Autographed, and Platinum Autographed.

Zion Williamson Investments

Zion Williamson tactically invests in numerous business enterprises and tech start-ups. These diverse investments significantly elevate his wealth beyond his earnings from basketball.

In particular, he has invested in Blend, a fintech firm, Impossible Foods, a food tech company, Robinhood, a trading platform, and SpaceX, an aerospace organization.

Williamson's monetary involvement in these companies not only expands his revenue channels but also bolsters economic development and job opportunities.

In addition to his investments, he actively engages in philanthropic initiatives, backing charities dedicated to providing educational resources for children.

As of 2023, estimates place Williamson's wealth at $30 million, fueled primarily by his professional basketball career, brand partnerships, and investments.

Zion Williamson Charity Work

Zion Williamson, a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans, is deeply involved in numerous charitable undertakings. Williamson's humanitarian efforts include:

Pledged Support for Stadium Staff: During the NBA's coronavirus-induced shutdown in 2020, he committed to paying the salaries of all workers at the Smoothie King Center for the shutdown's initial duration, displaying his support for the community.

Monetary Contributions to Jefferson Parish Schools: He made a generous donation of $250,000 to Jefferson Parish Schools in 2023 to aid local kids in affording uniforms.

Participation in Children's Court Refurbishing: In 2019, he played an active role in inaugurating a renovated court for children in New Orleans East, indicating his active participation in and connection to the local community.

Zion Williamson Family

Zion Williamson arrived in the world on July 6, 2000, in Salisbury, North Carolina, blessed with Lateef Williamson and Sharonda Sampson as his parents. He grew up with three siblings: Noah, Sharonda, and Hoopz.

His grandparents were seen in their upbringing and played an essential part in their lives.

Before he got chosen as the New Orleans Pelicans' first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Zion was a student at Duke University for a year. Zion shared news about his girlfriend's pregnancy in a YouTube video featuring a baby shower, and her name is Ahkeema.

The couple was recently embroiled in controversy when adult film actress Moriah Mills claimed to have had an affair with Zion following his pregnancy reveal, although no proof supports her allegation.

