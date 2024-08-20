Zion Williamson's Ozempic Allegations Shut Down by Shannon Sharpe Amid Drastic Weight Loss

When Zion Williamson was drafted into the league five years ago, many predicted he would become the next great superstar. Despite having the talent to do so, his repeated injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential. And over the years, many have attributed it to his inability to control his weight and lack of fitness.

But as the upcoming season approaches, the forward surprised everyone with a new avatar, which even sparked accusations of drug use from some supporters. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe dispelled doubts and defended the former Duke standout amid the allegations.

In Spartanburg, South Carolina, Zion was holding a free basketball camp. A photo of him with a few young fans went viral on social media. The cause? The Pelicans’ star has grown a beard and toned down considerably. According to the reports, he is now impressively 281 pounds, four pounds less than his college weight, having lost 25 pounds since December. Although his weight was reported to be 284 pounds at the start of the previous season, many people think it may be considerably higher.

NFL legend Chad Johnson commented on his change, saying, "Listen, the smaller he gets, the better." As it turned out, losing weight would likely increase his explosiveness while also lessening the strain on his knees and ankles.

Shannon Sharpe interrupted Chad midway through his segment on the Nightcap podcast because fans accused Zion of using Ozempic, saying, "Man, y'all need to stop it! You are no longer even able to lose weight. When someone loses weight, people say, "Oh, he's on Ozempic." Johnson then expressed his doubt, asking, "Isn't that illegal?"

However, Sharpe quickly clarified, “No! Illegal for what?… What it does it curbs your appetite and your sugar, which processes and turns the fat." Therefore, unlike what some fans think, Zion’s transformation might only be because of his discipline and self-control.

There is still a long way to go for the Pelicans star, even though Zion appears to be making progress on his transformation journey, and Shannon refuted all the drug use claims. According to reports from the media, Zion recently stated that he plans to lose more weight in the upcoming months to reach the 272-pound goal before the upcoming season begins.

Zion plays like a beast on the court whenever he's there. However, because of numerous injuries, he has not even played thirty games in three of his five seasons to date. Nevertheless, he did have his healthiest season this past season, averaging 22.9 points while playing in 70 games for the first time. Perhaps he wants to drop to a more manageable weight to continue this trend.

