Zion Williamson’s Weight Loss Photo Takes Internet by Storm as Pelican Star’s New Look Goes Viral: ‘Back to His Duke Form’

The NBA analysts and critics are in shock. Why? They have one less reason to criticize Zion Williamson for his physique.

Zion Williamson's weight loss photo has recently gone viral on social media, with fans taking notice of his noticeably slimmer physique in photos from his basketball camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

However, not all critics are silent, as concerns still linger about the potential impact of his weight loss on his power and performance, given his previous reputation as a dominant force on the court during his time at Duke and as the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As his visibly jacked image started getting attention, his fans couldn't stop admiring the transformation. One user wrote, "Bro looks back in his Duke form."

Williamson has addressed these concerns by stating that he is currently at 281 pounds, less than his weight at Duke, and aims to reach 272 pounds by the start of the NBA regular season.

Last season, Williamson faced criticism for being overweight and out of shape, leading to public scrutiny from prominent figures in the basketball community. In response, he shed over 25 pounds and achieved a career-high 70 games.

While concerns about potential performance changes due to weight loss linger, Williamson's dedication to maintaining a healthier physique suggests a positive step towards long-term success on the court for the upcoming NBA season, which begins with the New Orleans Pelicans' home game against the Chicago Bulls on October 23.

With this recent viral image, the Pelicans might be encouraged about their roster potential.

Williamson's potential impact on the New Orleans Pelicans could be significant, especially if he maintains full fitness and performs at his best. With the acquisition of Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans now boast a strong core lineup including Murray, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson.

If all four players can stay healthy and consistently contribute, the Pelicans could become a force to be reckoned with in the competitive Western Conference. However, the team's success heavily leans on their ability to stay fit, an area where the Pelicans, particularly Zion, have faced challenges in the past.

During the previous season, Zion demonstrated noticeable improvement in availability, playing 70 games and showcasing his impressive offensive capabilities by averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. His contributions were instrumental in securing the Pelicans the eighth seed in the play-in tournament.

Although their playoff run was cut short, the prospect of a leaner Zion and the addition of Dejounte Murray could position the Pelicans for significant progress in the upcoming season, provided they can maintain consistency.

