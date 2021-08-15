august 15, 2021
Aditya Roy Kapur's modest style
Serving us one of the most decent looks, Aditya Roy Kapur picks out a blue knit to pair with his brown jeans
Instead of styling his grey jeans with a half-sleeve t-shirt or leather jacket, Aditya wore a full-sleeve knit and looked modest
And then he wore a high-neck knit with a pair of Armani jeans
High-neck knitwear seems to be a favourite in his wardrobe. He wore a maroon-hued one with regular-fit pants
Showing us an easy hack to spice things up in a modest way, the ‘Malang’ actor wore a basic tee and beige pants with a velvet bomber jacket
Pulling off another guy-next-door look, Aditya looked dapper in a dual-toned blue knit and formal pants
For one of the classiest combinations, he wore a crisp blue shirt with brown Kenneth Cole slim-fit pants
Staying true to his personality, Aditya chose to keep things simple in a blue shirt and grey relaxed pants
In a simple full-sleeve shirt and basic denims, Aditya Roy Kapur still manages to steal our heart!
Even during the promotion of his movie, we spot him looking modest and handsome in a simple buttoned kurta
