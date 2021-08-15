Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl squad that includes her sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora is B-town's favourite girl gang
The Kapoor-Arora Squad
They have been friends for over a decade and do not miss a chance to meet up for a girly brunch or for a girl’s night
In a show, Malaika revealed that they all have a lot in common and the one thing that they all bond over is their undying love for food
Amrita and Kareena have been friends since they stepped into the industry together and their bond has been unbreakable ever since
In the younger lot we have star kids, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday who have been besties since they were in their diapers
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Ananya Panday
In an interview, Maheep Kapoor said that the parents gave birth to them, and they have been glued to each other
They have been inseparable since they were kids and also have the same dreams and aspirations
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari have also been friends for ages now
The Bollywood Wives
Their friendship is so widely applauded, that they even had an entire Netflix show called “Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives”, made on them
They go way back and their friendship has also been passed on to their kids who are inseparable just like their moms
Before this friendship started, Varun and Arjun had an ‘I hate Katrina’ club that they co-founded. With time, they became friends with Katrina and since then, the trio has been giving us major friendship goals
Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan
From pranking each other to pulling each other’s legs, the trio share a great camaraderie
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji started their friendship as Ranbir made his debut as an actor, and Ayan made his debut as a director
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji & Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has also recently joined the gang after they all worked together for Brahmastra. The trio has been giving us BFF goals ever since