Ratna Pathak has been long known for her controversial roles. From representing a woman’s sexual desires to falling in love at the age of perhaps 60, there is hardly anything Ratna ji has yet to do
Neena Gupta has been breaking stereotypes not just in her movies but also in real life. Her role as Privamvada in Badhaai Ho where she got pregnant at an older age was groundbreaking. She even played the role of a gay man’s mom
Neena Gupta
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar is one of the most talented actors in B-town. His movies always have an inspiring message. From making a pad for his wife to making a toilet, there is barely anything he is yet to experiment with
Bhumi Pednekar
One of the most inspiring actresses, she has gone from fat to fit in a matter of 4 months. Her debut movie was strongly inspiring. The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress loves doing movies around sensitive subjects
Be it the character of a gay man or a sperm donor, Ayushmann can nail it. He has done films on taboo subjects and is indifferent to criticism
Ayushmann Khurrana
Bold and Outspoken, Kangana seldom cares for other people’s opinions of her. One of her masterpieces was her movie Queen and she’s all set to take cinema by storm with Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut
Arjun Kapoor played the role of a house husband alongside Kareena Kapoor in Ki & Ka which smashed the patriarchy which is still prevalent in society
Arjun Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
She played the role of a lesbian amidst a typical punjabi household with orthodox views and opinions. Her movie raised awareness on a very important issue. Sonam is feminist as well as a LGBTQ+ stan
Rani Mukherjee
Not your usual damsel in distress, Rani’s most impressive work was in her movies Mardaani and Mardaani 2 which means Masculine. She played the role of a police officer and caught criminals, along with giving her fans a taste of fighter Rani who beats up the bad guys
One of the most ranging Bollywood actresses of all, Vidya Balan has done films about wildlife and personal life issues. Her work in her latest film Sherni was truly commendable