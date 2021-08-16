Bollywood’s go-to designers

AUGUST 16, 2021

From Anushka to Deepika, our favourite actresses look like absolute goddesses as ‘Brides of Sabyasachi’

Sabyasachi

One of the most famous names in the world of couture, he has been one of the most loved designers of Bollywood

Manish Malhotra

The famous American couture designer, Ralph Lauren has designed fits for many Galas and Events which have always been unique and creative

Ralph Lauren

One of the trendiest labels, Gucci has sported looks for many celebs and has always gone for bold and authentic

Gucci

Ritu Kumar is one of the most high end Indian designers who designs Boho Chic fits and has brought Boho culture into the world of Bollywood

Ritu Kumar

The Queen of Prints, Masaba is known for her bold, creative and wild prints and patterns. Her designs have always been out of the box and never failed to impress our celebs

Masaba

Anamika Khanna is known for her intricate prints and silhouettes. Her line is known for the embellishments and is worn by many Bollywood celebs

Anamika Khanna

Comfort over style is probably what Anita Dongre chose to work with in her designs. Her ethnic line ranges from casual to bridal and is seen on celebs every now and then

Anita Dongre

aAlmost all Bolly stars love the fun designs by AJSK. From Award shows to Events, there is barely anything the designer duo is yet to cover

Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla

