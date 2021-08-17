Deepika Padukone’s
love for neutral hues
In her recent airport look, Deepika Padukone was seen clad in a pair of loose beige co-ord set and an oversized light brown shirt, and that proves how much she loves neutral hues!
Deepika layered her casual blue denim and white top look with a puff-sleeve neutral-hued long jacket featuring side buttons
To style her white and black look in a chic fashion, the diva picked out a simple off-white coat and layered it over her shirt
DP can rock all the shades of grey like it’s nobody’s business! This tone-on-tone airport look serves as evidence
Making a strong case for neutrals yet again, “Mastani” picked out a coffee brown turtleneck top and an almond trench coat with cut-out sleeves
She even knows how to rock a desi look in neutral shades. This striped milky white saree is all kinds of ethnic goals!
For a casual look, she then chose to team her simple white tee with a pair of cropped greyish beige pants
Her neutral-toned Zara separates bear testimony of her love for the shades
To take things a notch higher, she re-wore the same separates but with an oversized Max Mara coat
Only Deepika Padukone can turn the most minimal neutral look into an eye-catching one!
