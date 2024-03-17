Heading 3

10 1970s Bollywood movies to watch

An epic action-adventure movie where two ex-prisoners are hired to get justice and save the village from a ruthless villain

Sholay

A 70s romance depicting the love story of Raj, a carefree boy from a rich family, and Bobby- a middle-class girl, navigating societal barriers and parents disapproval

Bobby

A timeless classic directed by Yash Chopra, exploring love and family dynamics across generations, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee

Kabhie Kabhie

A heartwarming tale of friendship between a cancer patients, Anand, and his doctor starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan

Anand

A perfect blend of comedy, emotions and romance, following three brothers separated in their childhood and raise in different religions, reuniting years after

Amar Akbar Anthony

The heartwarming bond between a man and his elephants, forming an unbreakable connection, navigating through life’s challenges together

Haathi Mere Saathi

Raj Kapoor’s film portrays Rajeev’s falling in love with Roopa, a mesmerizing singer hiding her identity

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

One of the finest 70s Hindi movies, telling the story of young woman gets a new identity to escape a loveless marriage, exploring romance and tragedy

Kati Patang

A classic comedy movie directed by Ramesh Sippy narrates the disadvantages of identical twins

Seeta Aur Geeta

Don

Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of a criminal in a dual role captivated audience, with iconic music setting new standards

