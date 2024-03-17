Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 17, 2024
10 1970s Bollywood movies to watch
An epic action-adventure movie where two ex-prisoners are hired to get justice and save the village from a ruthless villain
Sholay
Image: IMDb
A 70s romance depicting the love story of Raj, a carefree boy from a rich family, and Bobby- a middle-class girl, navigating societal barriers and parents disapproval
Image: IMDb
Bobby
A timeless classic directed by Yash Chopra, exploring love and family dynamics across generations, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee
Image: IMDb
Kabhie Kabhie
A heartwarming tale of friendship between a cancer patients, Anand, and his doctor starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan
Anand
Image: IMDb
A perfect blend of comedy, emotions and romance, following three brothers separated in their childhood and raise in different religions, reuniting years after
Amar Akbar Anthony
Image: IMDb
The heartwarming bond between a man and his elephants, forming an unbreakable connection, navigating through life’s challenges together
Haathi Mere Saathi
Image: IMDb
Raj Kapoor’s film portrays Rajeev’s falling in love with Roopa, a mesmerizing singer hiding her identity
Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Image: IMDb
One of the finest 70s Hindi movies, telling the story of young woman gets a new identity to escape a loveless marriage, exploring romance and tragedy
Kati Patang
Image: IMDb
A classic comedy movie directed by Ramesh Sippy narrates the disadvantages of identical twins
Seeta Aur Geeta
Image: IMDb
Don
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of a criminal in a dual role captivated audience, with iconic music setting new standards
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.