10 4th Gen K-pop idols with the best smiles
Her smile is like a burst of sunshine, brightening the day with warmth and joy. Radiant and genuine, it's pure happiness
Image: HYBE Labels
Danielle (NewJeans):
Sumin's smile is award-winning, literally! It's a trophy-worthy grin that lights up the room
Image: High Up Entertainment
Sumin (STAYC):
Yuna's smile is contagious, spreading cheer and good vibes wherever she goes. It's a smile that can't be ignored
Yuna (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Han's smile is playful and mischievous, a hint of fun always lurking behind his lips
Han (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sunoo's smile is soft and sweet, a gentle reminder of the simple joys in life
Sunoo (ENHYPEN):
Image: Belift Lab
Yohan's smile is like a cozy blanket on a cold day, comforting and warm
Yohan (WEi):
Image: OUI Entertainment
Chuu's smile is iconic, a beacon of positivity that's instantly recognizable
Chuu (formerly LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative
Karina's smile is dazzling, a brilliant display of confidence and charm
Karina (aespa):
Image: SM Entertainment
Ryujin's smile is cool and confident, a reflection of her strong stage presence
Ryujin (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Soyeon's smile is fierce and powerful, just like her performances
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment