Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 4th Gen K-pop idols with the best smiles

Her smile is like a burst of sunshine, brightening the day with warmth and joy. Radiant and genuine, it's pure happiness

Image: HYBE Labels

Danielle (NewJeans): 

Sumin's smile is award-winning, literally! It's a trophy-worthy grin that lights up the room

Image: High Up Entertainment

Sumin (STAYC): 

Yuna's smile is contagious, spreading cheer and good vibes wherever she goes. It's a smile that can't be ignored

Yuna (ITZY):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Han's smile is playful and mischievous, a hint of fun always lurking behind his lips

Han (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sunoo's smile is soft and sweet, a gentle reminder of the simple joys in life

Sunoo (ENHYPEN): 

Image: Belift Lab

Yohan's smile is like a cozy blanket on a cold day, comforting and warm

Yohan (WEi): 

Image: OUI Entertainment

Chuu's smile is iconic, a beacon of positivity that's instantly recognizable

Chuu (formerly LOONA): 

Image: Blockberry Creative

Karina's smile is dazzling, a brilliant display of confidence and charm

Karina (aespa): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Ryujin's smile is cool and confident, a reflection of her strong stage presence

Ryujin (ITZY): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Soyeon's smile is fierce and powerful, just like her performances

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here