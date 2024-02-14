Heading 3
10 Aamir Khan Movies
A small Victorian Indian village challenges their British rulers in a high-stakes game of cricket
Lagaan
A middle-class woman dreams of Bollywood fame while caught in a love triangle with her childhood friend and a famous actor
Rangeela
Two friends search for their lost companion, reminiscing about college days and goes on a trip to find him
3 Idiots
A short-term memory loss patient seeks revenge by going on a killing spree to avenge his ladylove's death
Ghajini
Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters strive for wrestling gold medal against societal oppression
Dangal
A rich and poor student vie for a girl's affection, climaxing in a prestigious college marathon cycle race
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
An eight-year-old boy's struggles in school is encouraged by a compassionate art teacher
Taare Zameen Par
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
Inspector Surjan Shekhawat investigates a high-profile murder case amidst personal turmoil
Six young Indians rediscover their country's freedom fighters while assisting in filming a documentary
Rang De Basanti
Sarfarosh
A young med student joins the Indian Police Service to eradicate terrorists after his brother's death
