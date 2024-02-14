Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 14, 2024

10 Aamir Khan Movies

A small Victorian Indian village challenges their British rulers in a high-stakes game of cricket

Lagaan

Image: IMDb

A middle-class woman dreams of Bollywood fame while caught in a love triangle with her childhood friend and a famous actor

Image: IMDb

Rangeela

Two friends search for their lost companion, reminiscing about college days and goes on a trip to find him

Image: IMDb

3 Idiots

 A short-term memory loss patient seeks revenge by going on a killing spree to avenge his ladylove's death

Ghajini

Image: IMDb

Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters strive for wrestling gold medal against societal oppression

Dangal

Image: IMDb

 A rich and poor student vie for a girl's affection, climaxing in a prestigious college marathon cycle race

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Image: IMDb

An eight-year-old boy's struggles in school is encouraged by a compassionate art teacher

Taare Zameen Par

Image: IMDb

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Image: IMDb

Inspector Surjan Shekhawat investigates a high-profile murder case amidst personal turmoil

Six young Indians rediscover their country's freedom fighters while assisting in filming a documentary

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDb

Sarfarosh

Image: IMDb

A young med student joins the Indian Police Service to eradicate terrorists after his brother's death

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here