Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

august 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 action thriller K-dramas you can’t miss

A charismatic lawyer with mafia ties seeks revenge in Seoul, blending dark humor and thrilling action

Image:  tvN

Vincenzo 

Vigilante cab drivers take justice into their own hands, delivering action-packed retribution

Taxi Driver 

Image:  SBS.

A detective hunts a serial killer who may carry a psychopath gene. A gripping psychological thriller

Mouse 

Image: tvN

A time-traveling engineer unravels a conspiracy, facing danger in the past and present 

Sisyphus: The Myth 

Image:  JTBC.

Elite families clash in this high-stakes drama filled with vengeance and power struggles

The Penthouse: War in Life 

Image:  SBS.

A retired man pursues his dream of becoming a ballet dancer, showcasing the power of determination 

Navillera 

Image:  tvN.

Aspiring lawyers uncover a murder mystery at their prestigious law school. 

Law School 

Image: JTBC

The saga continues with more intrigue, revenge, and shocking twists

Penthouse 2: War in Life 

Image:  SBS.

A man with superhuman abilities seeks his origin, leading to action-packed confrontations

L.U.C.A.: The Beginning 

Image:  tvN.

A woman joins an organized crime ring to avenge her father's death, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the police

My Name 

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here