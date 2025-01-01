10 Actors Dominating K-Dramas in 2025 You Should Know
Sakina Kaukawala
ENTERTAINMENT
Rowoon continues to lead 2025 with charm and versatility. He impressed fans with period drama The Matchmakers and the romantic Wedding Match. His emotional range and strong presence make him one to watch this year.
Rowoon - The Matchmakers and Wedding Match
Image Credit: KBS2
Byeon Woo Seok became a breakout star with Lovely Runner. His heartfelt portrayal of a troubled idol won hearts globally. The drama's success made him one of the most talked-about actors of 2025.
Byeon Woo Seok - Lovely Runner
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun returned strong with the massive hit Queen of Tears. His emotional performance as Baek Hyun Woo drew critical and fan acclaim. The drama dominated Netflix's global charts in early 2025.
Kim Soo Hyun - Queen of Tears
Image Credit: tvN
Park Hyung Sik charmed fans with his grounded role in Doctor Slump. His chemistry with Park Shin Hye brought warmth to the healing romance. The drama topped viewership charts in multiple countries.
Park Hyung Sik - Doctor Slump
Image Credit: JTBC
Lee Do Hyun returned post-military service with a bang in Death’s Game Part 2. His layered role showcased his deep acting potential. Fans eagerly await his next project after this powerful comeback.
Lee Do Hyun - Death’s Game Part 2
Image Credit: TVING
Ahn Hyo Seop remains a fan favorite with his romantic leads and charismatic screen presence. He shone in recent reruns and ongoing drama buzz around A Time Called You. His consistent performances keep him in demand.
Ahn Hyo Seop - A Time Called You
Image Credit: Netflix
Wi Ha Joon impressed viewers with his dual presence in dark thrillers. From a gritty undercover cop in The Worst of Evil to the chilling Gyeongseong Creature, he’s proven his range and appeal in action-heavy roles.
Wi Ha Joon - The Worst of Evil and Gyeongseong Creature
Image Credit: Disney+
Song Kang keeps trending with My Demon and Sweet Home 3. His fantasy-romance and horror-thriller roles keep audiences hooked. He continues to be a top choice for edgy and emotional characters.
Song Kang - My Demon and Sweet Home 3
Image Credit: SBS
Park Seo Joon returned to K-Dramas in Netflix’s hit Gyeongseong Creature. His powerful performance earned praise for its depth and emotional weight. Fans are excited to see what’s next in his growing drama lineup.
Park Seo Joon - Gyeongseong Creature
Image Credit: Netflix
Nam Joo Hyuk stunned fans with his transformation in Vigilante. Playing a complex anti-hero, he showed a darker, gripping side. The show became one of the most buzzworthy titles of early 2025.