Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 25, 2023

10 actors famous for their comic roles

He has been the most popular Hindi film comedian for an entire decade (the '90s) and beyond. He was India's first stand-up comedian who later made big into the movies

 Johny Lever

Image: Imdb

Rajpal started off with serious roles but explored his comic side later on. He is among the last most popular actors who proved to be unmatchable in comedy

Image: Imdb

Rajpal Yadav

When it comes to comedy, no one can match the comic timing of Govinda. He is probably the only mainstream Indian actor who became the face of comedy in 90s

Govinda

Image: Imdb

He is best known for comedy movies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and many others

 Paresh Rawal

Image: Imdb

His career saw a significant change after Hera Pheri release and he became a true-blue main lead of Priyadarshan's timeless comedies

 Akshay Kumar

Image: Imdb

The South film actor is popular for his comedy. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1000 films to date 

 Brahmanandam 

Image: Imdb

Late actor Kader Khan is best known for his camaraderie with Govinda in many comedy films. Although, he was also a dialogue writer 

Kader Khan

Image: Imdb

He is another very popular South Indian actor who is best known for his slapstick comedies in many movies

Vadivelu

Image: Imdb

Asrani

Image: Imdb

Asrani is among the most popular Indian actors who made a big name in comedy. The actor appeared in over 350 Hindi movies in his career of five decades

For over three decades, Mehmood worked in over 300 Hindi films. He is probably India's best-known comedic actor

Mehmood

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here