Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 25, 2023
10 actors famous for their comic roles
He has been the most popular Hindi film comedian for an entire decade (the '90s) and beyond. He was India's first stand-up comedian who later made big into the movies
Johny Lever
Image: Imdb
Rajpal started off with serious roles but explored his comic side later on. He is among the last most popular actors who proved to be unmatchable in comedy
Image: Imdb
Rajpal Yadav
When it comes to comedy, no one can match the comic timing of Govinda. He is probably the only mainstream Indian actor who became the face of comedy in 90s
Govinda
Image: Imdb
He is best known for comedy movies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and many others
Paresh Rawal
Image: Imdb
His career saw a significant change after Hera Pheri release and he became a true-blue main lead of Priyadarshan's timeless comedies
Akshay Kumar
Image: Imdb
The South film actor is popular for his comedy. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1000 films to date
Brahmanandam
Image: Imdb
Late actor Kader Khan is best known for his camaraderie with Govinda in many comedy films. Although, he was also a dialogue writer
Kader Khan
Image: Imdb
He is another very popular South Indian actor who is best known for his slapstick comedies in many movies
Vadivelu
Image: Imdb
Asrani
Image: Imdb
Asrani is among the most popular Indian actors who made a big name in comedy. The actor appeared in over 350 Hindi movies in his career of five decades
For over three decades, Mehmood worked in over 300 Hindi films. He is probably India's best-known comedic actor
Mehmood
Image: Imdb
