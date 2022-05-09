Entertainment

10 Actors & their alma mater

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not just an amazing actor, but he was an amazing student too. Shah Rukh studied Economics Honours from Hansraj College, University of Delhi

Vidya Balan

The queen of B-Town is a beauty with brains. She got her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College. Later, she went on to get a Master’s degree from Mumbai University

The newest groom in town, Ranbir Kapoor studied Method Acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York before making his Bollywood debut

Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana attended Chandigarh's DAV College. He subsequently went on to complete his Master's in Mass Communication at School of Communication Studies, Panjab University

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was always a studious person. He did his Bachelor’s from Kirori Mal College, DU, and was even awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University, Australia

Varun Dhawan is talented and super brainy! He completed his degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University, UK

Varun Dhawan

Did you know Sara is an ivy league student? Yes! Sara pursued History and Political Science at the mighty Columbia University in New York

Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi too went to the States to complete her education. She studied acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

The exceptionally talented actor went to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology to pursue an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications

Vicky Kaushal

The actress was super serious about her education and went on to study B.Tech in Computer Science from Amity University Lucknow Campus

Disha Patani

