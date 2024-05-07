10 Actors who aced the art of Mujra 

When it comes to the art of Mujra, no one better than Rekha has ever performed it. The evergreen beauty left the audience in awe in many of her mujra songs including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ke, and others
Rekha
Image: Imdb
Tragedy Queen Meena Kumari nailed mujra dance songs in Pakeezah. To name a few, she aced the dance form in Chalte Chalte, Thare Rahio, Inhi Logon ne, and others
Meena Kumari
Image: Imdb
Remember Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from Mughal-e-azam? Well, who can forget it. It's Madhubala who gave such an iconic performance that the song became timeless
Madhubala
Image: Imdb
Madhuri Dixit is known for her dance moves and killer expressions. The beauty icon aced Mujra in Bhansali's Devdas songs - Maar Daala and Kaahe Chede
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Imdb
Aditi Roy Hydari looked so elegant performing the lost dance form in Bhansali’s latest release, Heeramandi. The actress aced the dance form in her songs - Saiyaan Hatto Jaao and Phool Gendwa Na Maro
Aditi Roy Hydari
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Legendary actress Vyjanthimala aced mujra in many of her songs. Agar Ye Husn Mera, Hum Pyaar Ka Sauda, and Ab Aage Teri Marzi are some of her remarkable songs where she performed Mujra
Image:Imdb
Vyjanthimala
Tabu performed Mujra in Jeet's song Dil Ka Kare Sahib. She was phenomenal in this song
Tabu
Image:Imdb
Remember the iconic song Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai? Nutan aced the song with her iconic performance and dance moves
Nutan
Image:Imdb
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image:Imdb
Beauty Pageant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did several Mujra songs in her film, Umrao Jaan. The actress nailed her performances every time
Richa Chadha performed Mujra in Heeramandi's heartbreaking song- Masoom Dil Hai Mera. The actress impressed the audience with her performance