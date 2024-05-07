Heading 3

MAY 07, 2024

10 Actors who aced the art of Mujra 

When it comes to the art of Mujra, no one better than Rekha has ever performed it. The evergreen beauty left the audience in awe in many of her mujra songs including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ke, and others 

 Rekha 

Image: Imdb

Tragedy Queen Meena Kumari nailed mujra dance songs in Pakeezah. To name a few, she aced the dance form in Chalte Chalte, Thare Rahio, Inhi Logon ne, and others 

Meena Kumari 

Image: Imdb

Remember Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from Mughal-e-azam? Well, who can forget it. It's Madhubala who gave such an iconic performance that the song became timeless 

Madhubala 

Image: Imdb

Madhuri Dixit is known for her dance moves and killer expressions. The beauty icon aced Mujra in Bhansali's Devdas songs - Maar Daala and Kaahe Chede 

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Imdb

Aditi Roy Hydari looked so elegant performing the lost dance form in Bhansali’s latest release, Heeramandi. The actress aced the dance form in her songs - Saiyaan Hatto Jaao and Phool Gendwa Na Maro

Aditi Roy Hydari 

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram 

Legendary actress Vyjanthimala aced mujra in many of her songs. Agar Ye Husn Mera, Hum Pyaar Ka Sauda, and Ab Aage Teri Marzi are some of her remarkable songs where she performed Mujra 

Image:Imdb

 Vyjanthimala 

Tabu performed Mujra in Jeet's song Dil Ka Kare Sahib. She was phenomenal in this song 

 Tabu 

Image:Imdb

Remember the iconic song Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai? Nutan aced the song with her iconic performance and dance moves 

 Nutan 

Image:Imdb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image:Imdb

Beauty Pageant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did several Mujra songs in her film, Umrao Jaan. The actress nailed her performances every time 

Richa Chadha performed Mujra in Heeramandi's heartbreaking song- Masoom Dil Hai Mera. The actress impressed the audience with her performance 

 Richa Chadha 

Image: Richa Chadha's Instagram 

