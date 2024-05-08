Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 08, 2024
10 actors who played blind characters
In his upcoming movie, Rajkummar Rao is playing the visually challenged role of the Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla
Rajkummar Rao
Video: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Ayushmann won hearts and critical appreciation for his performance as a blind pianist in Andhadhun. However, whether his character was blind or not is still a mystery!
Ayushmann Khurrana
Images: IMDB
Kajal Agrawal played a visually challenged role in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani co-starring Randeep Hooda
Kajal Agrawal
Images: IMDB
Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal played blinds on screen in a heist thriller drama, Aankhen
Akshay, Arjun & Paresh
Images: IMDB
Kajol essayed the role of a blind woman in Fanaa co-starring Aamir Khan
Kajol
Images: IMDB
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam played a blind couple in Kaabil. Both the actors nailed their roles
Images: IMDB
Hrithik Roshan & Yami Gautam
Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a blind military veteran in Dushman
Sanjay Dutt
Images: IMDB
Deepika Padukone was seen as a blind skater in Lafangey Parindey co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh
Deepika Padukone
Images: IMDB
Naseeruddin Shah
Images: IMDB
Naseeruddin Shah won a National Award for his performance in Sparsh. He later played a blind man in Mohra and Welcome Back
Rani Mukerji essayed the role of a deaf and blind woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, starring along with Amitabh Bachchan
Rani Mukerji
Images: IMDB
