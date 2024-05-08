Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment

MAY 08, 2024

10 actors who played blind characters

In his upcoming movie, Rajkummar Rao is playing the visually challenged role of the Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla 

 Rajkummar Rao 

Video: Rajkummar  Rao's Instagram 

Ayushmann won hearts and critical appreciation for his performance as a blind pianist in Andhadhun. However, whether his character was blind or not is still a mystery!

 Ayushmann Khurrana 

Images: IMDB 

Kajal Agrawal played a visually challenged role in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani co-starring Randeep Hooda 

Kajal Agrawal 

Images: IMDB 

Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal played blinds on screen in a heist thriller drama, Aankhen 

Akshay, Arjun & Paresh 

Images: IMDB 

Kajol essayed the role of a blind woman in Fanaa co-starring Aamir Khan 

 Kajol 

Images: IMDB 

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam played a blind couple in Kaabil. Both the actors nailed their roles 

Images: IMDB 

 Hrithik Roshan & Yami Gautam 

Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of a blind military veteran in Dushman 

 Sanjay Dutt 

Images: IMDB 

Deepika Padukone was seen as a blind skater in Lafangey Parindey co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh 

 Deepika Padukone 

Images: IMDB 

Naseeruddin Shah 

Images: IMDB 

Naseeruddin Shah won a National Award for his performance in Sparsh. He later played a blind man in Mohra and Welcome Back 

Rani Mukerji essayed the role of a deaf and blind woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, starring along with Amitabh Bachchan 

Rani Mukerji 

Images: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here