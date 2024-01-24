Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 24, 2024
10 actors who played freedom fighters
The actor played the character of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh and won a National Award for his performance
Ajay Devgn
Aamir Khan essayed the role of Mangal Pandey in the 2005-released historical drama of the same name
Aamir Khan
Vicky nailed the role of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh in his biographical drama Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar
Vicky Kaushal
Sunny Deol portrayed the character of Chandrashekhar Azad in the 2002 released movie 23rd March 1931: Shaheed
Sunny Deol
Naseer played the character of Mahatma Gandhi in Hey Ram. It was directed by Kamal Haasan
Naseeruddin Shah
The talented actor played the character of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in his biographical drama Sardar
Paresh Rawal
Rajkummar portrayed the character of Subhash Chandra Bose in a webshow titled Bose: Dead/Alive
Rajkummar Rao
Bobby earned critical appreciation for his performance as Bhagat Singh in 23rd March 1931: Shaheed
Bobby Deol
Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar brilliantly played the character of BR Ambedkar in the TV Series Samvidhaan
Sachin Khedekar
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi played the character of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
