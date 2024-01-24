Heading 3

January 24, 2024

10 actors who played freedom fighters

The actor played the character of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh and won a National Award for his performance

Ajay Devgn 

Images: IMDb

Aamir Khan essayed the role of Mangal Pandey in the 2005-released historical drama of the same name

Images: IMDb

Aamir Khan 

Vicky nailed the role of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh in his biographical drama Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar 

 Images: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal

Sunny Deol portrayed the character of Chandrashekhar Azad in the 2002 released movie 23rd March 1931: Shaheed 

Sunny Deol

 Images: IMDb

Naseer played the character of Mahatma Gandhi in Hey Ram. It was directed by Kamal Haasan 

Naseeruddin Shah 

 Images: IMDb

The talented actor played the character of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in his biographical drama Sardar 

 Paresh Rawal 

Images: IMDb

Rajkummar portrayed the character of Subhash Chandra Bose in a webshow titled Bose: Dead/Alive 

Rajkummar Rao 

 Images: IMDb

Bobby earned critical appreciation for his performance as Bhagat Singh in 23rd March 1931: Shaheed 

Bobby Deol

 Images: IMDb

Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar brilliantly played the character of BR Ambedkar in the TV Series Samvidhaan

Sachin Khedekar 

 Images: IMDb

Chiranjeevi 

 Images: IMDb

Megastar Chiranjeevi played the character of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy 

