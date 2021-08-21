 Actors who played unrecognisable roles 

A movie in which real life father-son switch roles. Abhishek was playing the role of Amitabh’s father. Amitabh Bachchan was shown as a special child with a rare disorder Progeria
1. Amitabh Bachchan, Paa
Aamir Khan gained a huge amount of weight to fit perfectly for the film Dangal as the father of Gita and Babita Phogat. Aamir acted as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Pehlwani wrestler, who trains his daughters to become India’s first female wrestlers
2. Aamir Khan, Dangal
In just two hours, Priyanka gave us the proper gist and feel of Indian boxer, Mary Kom. We could feel her frustration and hurt in the entire film. Priyanka did a whole-body transformation to look like Kom
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mary Kom
Rajkummar Rao changed his whole look for the movie Raabta. It was said that it took 16 face tests for a proper look and Rajkummar sat for all patiently. He played a 324-year-old man in the movie
4. Rajkummar Rao, Raabta
Akshay Kumar’s look in the movie 2.0 was just too drastic and scary, which surprised everyone. He played the role of a scientist in the movie and changed himself into the avatar of a crow
5. Akshay Kumar, 2.0
It was not easy to transform SRK as a 25-year-old in the movie Fan. The makeup artist made the perfect look. After seeing himself, Khan said he didn’t think any makeup artist has done anything like this before
6. Shah Rukh Khan, Fan
Deepika Padukone’s look in Chhapaak stunned everyone. She played the role of an acid attack victim and it took a lot of effort. It was a challenge for her makeup artist but in the end it was the perfect look
7. Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak
Randeep Hooda’s appearance in the movie Sarabjit was shocking. He went on a starving diet where he had to cut down meals, and he lived on water and coffee. When he entered the set, he was totally unrecognisable
8. Randeep Hooda, Sarabjit
Bhumi gained extra weight for her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She was body-shamed after this movie and it didn’t affect her as much. After this film, she lost 27 kgs for her next project
9. Bhumi Pednekar, Dum Laga Ke Haisha
In the movie Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor completely took over the look of Sanjay Dutt. He went through a body transformation. He said that his trainer made him wake up at 3 am and made him drink a milkshake, and also made him eat 8 meals a day