MAY 02, 2022

10 Actresses and meaning of their names

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress’ name is derived from Sanskrit and it means ‘unique’

Yami Gautam

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The meaning of this beautiful actress’ name is ‘light in the dark’ or ‘twinkling star’

She is lovingly known as Bebo but her name’s denotation is ‘flower’. It also means ‘innocence’ and ‘pure’

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The gorgeous beauty's name means 'lovely or radiant smile.' Well, certainly the actress has a million-dollar smile and her pics prove it

Sushmita Sen

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress’ name means ‘bright’ in Italian. It also means ‘God’s precious gift’ in Hindi

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In Sanskrit, Anushka is used as a term of endearment, meaning ‘ray of light’. And in Hebrew, it means ‘grace’

Anushka Sharma

Image: Aahana Kumra Instagram

You will be surprised to know that Aahana is a traditional name, which means ‘morning glory’ or ‘inner light’

Aahana Kumra

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The superstar’s name has a German origin and the meaning is ‘pure’

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This star kid is already winning hearts and the meaning of her name is also special. It means ‘first ray of the Sun’

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Her name has a Sanskrit origin which means ‘faith’, ‘devotion’, or ‘trust’

Shraddha Kapoor

