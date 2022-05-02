Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 02, 2022
10 Actresses and meaning of their names
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress’ name is derived from Sanskrit and it means ‘unique’
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The meaning of this beautiful actress’ name is ‘light in the dark’ or ‘twinkling star’
She is lovingly known as Bebo but her name’s denotation is ‘flower’. It also means ‘innocence’ and ‘pure’
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The gorgeous beauty's name means 'lovely or radiant smile.' Well, certainly the actress has a million-dollar smile and her pics prove it
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The Kabir Singh actress’ name means ‘bright’ in Italian. It also means ‘God’s precious gift’ in Hindi
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In Sanskrit, Anushka is used as a term of endearment, meaning ‘ray of light’. And in Hebrew, it means ‘grace’
Anushka Sharma
Image: Aahana Kumra Instagram
You will be surprised to know that Aahana is a traditional name, which means ‘morning glory’ or ‘inner light’
Aahana Kumra
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The superstar’s name has a German origin and the meaning is ‘pure’
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This star kid is already winning hearts and the meaning of her name is also special. It means ‘first ray of the Sun’
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Her name has a Sanskrit origin which means ‘faith’, ‘devotion’, or ‘trust’
Shraddha Kapoor
