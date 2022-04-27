Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 27, 2022
Heading 3
10 Actresses' maternity looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena’s second pregnancy was all about loose and flowy ethnic maternity outfits
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma’s maternity fashion was quite fun. The actress became a first-time mother in January 2021
Anushka Sharma
Now, a mother of three, Lisa broke stereotypes and embraced her baby bump in bikinis and halter-neck dresses
Image: Lisa Haydon Instagram
Lisa Haydon
Neha Dhupia did not shy away from wearing bodycon dresses during her pregnancy
Neha Dhupia
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, who is set to welcome her first child in fall, impressed fans in a goddess avatar in an ivory draped saree recently
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki’s maternity fashion was discussed among the top fashion enthusiasts
Kalki Koechlin
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha managed to look gorgeous throughout her pregnancy journey. She took care of herself by doing yoga and her maternity style was comfy yet chic
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza left everyone surprised when she announced her pregnancy months after tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress’ maternity looks consisted of comfortable kaftans and Indian wear
Dia Mirza
Image: Shiladitya M Instagram
Shreya Ghoshal lived each moment of her pregnancy journey with her husband. She kept her maternity look comfortable and chic
Shreya Ghoshal
Image: Geeta Basra Instagram
Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra flaunted her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress.
Geeta Basra
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Lehengas to steal from Janhvi Kapoor