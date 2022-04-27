Entertainment

Saloni Arora

APR 27, 2022

10 Actresses' maternity looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Video: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena’s second pregnancy was all about loose and flowy ethnic maternity outfits

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma’s maternity fashion was quite fun. The actress became a first-time mother in January 2021

Anushka Sharma

Now, a mother of three, Lisa broke stereotypes and embraced her baby bump in bikinis and halter-neck dresses

Image: Lisa Haydon Instagram

Lisa Haydon

Neha Dhupia did not shy away from wearing bodycon dresses during her pregnancy

Neha Dhupia

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, who is set to welcome her first child in fall, impressed fans in a goddess avatar in an ivory draped saree recently

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki’s maternity fashion was discussed among the top fashion enthusiasts

Kalki Koechlin

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha managed to look gorgeous throughout her pregnancy journey. She took care of herself by doing yoga and her maternity style was comfy yet chic

Soha Ali Khan 

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza left everyone surprised when she announced her pregnancy months after tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress’ maternity looks consisted of comfortable kaftans and Indian wear

Dia Mirza

Image: Shiladitya M Instagram 

Shreya Ghoshal lived each moment of her pregnancy journey with her husband. She kept her maternity look comfortable and chic

Shreya Ghoshal

Image: Geeta Basra Instagram

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra flaunted her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress. 

Geeta Basra

