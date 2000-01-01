Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Our dear bride-to-be loves swimming and beaches are one of her favourite vacation spots. She often posts beautiful swimming shots
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks like a real-life mermaid in this picture. The gorgeous actress is fond of taking dips in pools and beaches and her swimsuits are quite stunning
Tara recently jetted off for a relaxing trip to the Maldives with her beau Aadar Jain. In this picture, Tara gave birth to a new concept: Breakfast in pool
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Sara is a wanderlust soul and loves travelling. She never misses an opportunity to cool her down at a beach. Oh and her rainbow-colour bikini? Adorable!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This gorgeous actress is always up for fun and challenges. This picture is a proof how much at peace she feels when she is in water
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
In this iconic picture, Disha compared herself to a seal and we can’t unsee it! Disha often flaunts her perfect figure in her bikini pictures at beaches
Disha Patani
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
This picture gives us such happy vibes! A chilled glass of watermelon juice and a pool day - can it get any more perfect? Mrunal, you are making us jealous!
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
This ‘Gehraiyaan’ shoot was absolutely breath-taking (no pun intended). Deepika loves water and chilling on beachsides
Deepika Padukone
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra often goes on beach vacations with her family and has the best time. She loves interacting with dolphins
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and loves inspiring her fans. She even indulges in pool workouts along with beau Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora
