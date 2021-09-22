The character of Kaya, played by Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3, was an intriguing one. She nailed the evil role
Tabu played a negative character in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, and she left an impact on the viewers. She won the Best Actress in a Negative Role at the Zee Cine Awards
Bipasha Basu made her acting debut in the film Ajnabee, in which she portrayed a villain. She was even honoured with the Filmfare Award forBest Female Debut for her fabulous performance
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' negative portrayal in Aitraaz established her as a versatile actor. As a result of her outstanding performance, the romantithriller’s success was dominated by her
In the 1997 film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kajol starred as a villain. It was astonishing for everyone to see her as a bad character, but she justified it extremely well
Race 2 was Katrina Kaif's debut as a villain after she entered Bollywood. Katrina's involvement in this film allowed her to shed her on-screen persona as a sugar plum fairy. Her performance was well-received by the audience
In the 2004 film Fida, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her first antagonistic role. The film received mixed reviews, but Kareena's performance was applauded
In the film Ishqiya, Vidya Balan played a negative character. She undoubtedly delivered a fantastic performance
In the film Qayamat, Isha Koppikar played a villain. She received a lot of praise for her impressive work
Honey Irani's film Armaan, in which Preity Zinta had a negative part, featured her as the antagonist. Preity Zinta's acting was lauded despite the film's mixed reception