10 Actresses who went for late pregnancy
AUGUST 13, 2021
After 4 years of marriage, Aishwarya embraced motherhood when she was 38. They are now a happy family with no plans of having another baby
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Madhuri became a mother at the age of 37 and later had her second child at the age of 39. She is blessed with two sons who are now grown-up boys
2. Madhuri Dixit Nene
Rani got married in her 30s and she gave birth to her daughter, Adira when she was 38. She has always been very protective of her daughter and does not bring her out into the public eye
3. Rani Mukerji
Kareena’s pregnancies have created such a storm much unlike any other actress. She had her first son Taimur at the age of 36 and her second son Jehangir at the age of 40
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shilpa first became a mother to son Viaan at the age of 38 and had her daughter via surrogacy at the age of 44
5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Although she isn’t an actress, Farah is a famous B-town celeb! She became a mother at the age of 43, via IVF procedure and delivered triplets
6. Farah Khan Kundar
Kashmira Shah and Krushna Abhishek have been a famous couple, and Kashmira became a mother at 45, via surrogacy to twin boys
7. Kashmira Shah
Gul Panag married her husband in the year 2011 and after 7 years became a mother to a baby boy at the age of 38
8. Gul Panag
Neha Dhupia delivered her daughter Mehr at the age of 37 and is expecting her second child now at the age of 40
9. Neha Dhupia
Sridevi got married to Boney Kapoor and was blessed with Janhvi Kapoor at the age of 31 and Khushi Kapoor at the age of 34
10. Sridevi
