10 Addictive K-dramas That Will Keep You Glued to Your Screen
Pujya Doss
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A chilling thriller following a young man's descent into a sinister apartment complex, filled with mysterious neighbors and eerie secrets
Heartwarming nostalgia and coming-of-age stories set in the late 1980s, featuring relatable characters and genuine emotions
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A gripping crime drama intertwining past and present through a mysterious walkie-talkie, with intense plot twists and stellar performances
Image: tvN
Signal
Action-packed romance involving a mysterious night courier, a spunky journalist, and a web of conspiracies, offering thrills and romance in equal measure
Image: KBS2
Healer
A realistic portrayal of office life and the struggles of corporate employees, resonating with its raw depiction of human emotions and ambitions
Image: tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
A raw and gritty portrayal of the lives of police officers, delving deep into their personal and professional struggles, offering authenticity and intense storytelling
Image: tvN
Live
A captivating legal thriller focusing on a prosecutor and a detective unraveling corruption cases, driven by its intricate plot and strong character dynamics
Secret Forest (Stranger)
Image: tvN
A unique blend of historical drama and zombie thriller, filled with suspense, political intrigue, and breathtaking action sequences set in medieval Korea
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A poignant story of unlikely friendship and redemption between a middle-aged man and a struggling woman, distinguished by its mature themes and nuanced performances
My Mister
Image: tvN
Click Here
An offbeat comedy-crime drama following a hot-tempered priest, a detective, and a prosecutor teaming up to solve cases, fueled by its humor and unpredictable storyline
The Fiery Priest
Image: SBS