april 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 Addictive K-dramas That Will Keep You Glued to Your Screen

Pujya Doss

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell

A chilling thriller following a young man's descent into a sinister apartment complex, filled with mysterious neighbors and eerie secrets

Heartwarming nostalgia and coming-of-age stories set in the late 1980s, featuring relatable characters and genuine emotions

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A gripping crime drama intertwining past and present through a mysterious walkie-talkie, with intense plot twists and stellar performances

Image: tvN

Signal

Action-packed romance involving a mysterious night courier, a spunky journalist, and a web of conspiracies, offering thrills and romance in equal measure

Image: KBS2

Healer

A realistic portrayal of office life and the struggles of corporate employees, resonating with its raw depiction of human emotions and ambitions

Image: tvN

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

A raw and gritty portrayal of the lives of police officers, delving deep into their personal and professional struggles, offering authenticity and intense storytelling

Image: tvN

Live

A captivating legal thriller focusing on a prosecutor and a detective unraveling corruption cases, driven by its intricate plot and strong character dynamics

Secret Forest (Stranger)

Image: tvN

A unique blend of historical drama and zombie thriller, filled with suspense, political intrigue, and breathtaking action sequences set in medieval Korea

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

A poignant story of unlikely friendship and redemption between a middle-aged man and a struggling woman, distinguished by its mature themes and nuanced performances

My Mister

Image: tvN

An offbeat comedy-crime drama following a hot-tempered priest, a detective, and a prosecutor teaming up to solve cases, fueled by its humor and unpredictable storyline

The Fiery Priest

Image: SBS

