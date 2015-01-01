10 Addictive K-dramas To Binge Watch
Starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hy Kyo, this K-drama portrays a special forces soldier and a doctor's turbulent love story, filled with action, romance, and suspense as their professions and a secret mission challenge their relationship.
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2TV
Starring Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, and Yoo Ji Tae, this drama follows Healer, an illegal night courier, and a journalist who uncovers family secrets while solving a missing person case. Filled with action, suspense, and romance, it brought international recognition to the actors.
Healer
Source: KBS2TV
A high school romance delves into peer pressure, beauty issues, heartbreak, and lost friendships. Three characters, each with their struggles, find healing and growth as their lives intersect.
True Beauty
Source: tvN
If you prefer crime over romance, Signal adds a unique twist to police procedurals. Set in 2015 and 1989, detectives communicate across time to solve crimes and prevent them. Yet, meddling with time brings unforeseen consequences.
Signal
Source: tvN
Crash Landing On You follows Yoon Se Ri, a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea. Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean army officer, helps her return home in secret and they fall in love along the way.
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
SKY Castle is a blend of Desperate Housewives and Asian academic pressure. It satirically portrays wealthy Seoul women battling for their children's success through top university admissions, no matter the cost or harm caused.
SKY Castle
Source: JTBC
Do Min Joon, an alien stranded on Earth for 400 years since the Joseon era, lives as a college professor. His plan to leave is disrupted when he encounters Cheon Son Yi, a famous actress resembling his past love, altering his destiny.
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
Kim Shin, a betrayed Goryeo-era general, lives with unwanted immortality for almost 1,000 years. His salvation lies in a goblin's bride, Ji Eun Tak, a high school student with ghost-seeing powers, who can remove the sword from his chest.
Guardian (Goblin)
Source: tvN
In the Joseon dynasty, Crown Prince Lee Chang must lead amid an epidemic turning people into violent zombies. Battling both the outbreak and a political coup, he fights to save his throne.
Kingdom
Source: NETFLIX
Eun Dan-oh, a wealthy student, learns she's a character in a romance comic. Defying fate, she teams up with a background character to rewrite their story, unraveling hidden truths.
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC