10 addictive K-dramas to binge-watch
A heiress crash-lands in North Korea, igniting a cross-border romance. Riots of laughter and tears unfold
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
Follow a determined underdog as he builds a pub empire. A tale of resilience, friendship, and love
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Witness an otherworldly romance between a goblin and a mortal, intertwined with fate. Supernatural elements and heartwarming moments abound
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Special forces captain and doctor find love amidst danger. Action-packed and emotionally charged
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
A haunted hotel with a mysterious owner caters to ghosts. A visually stunning fantasy with a touch of romance
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN.
An alien with eternal youth falls for a top actress. An enchanting mix of sci-fi and romance
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
A nostalgic journey with five friends in 1988. Heartwarming and humorous, capturing the essence of youth
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
A man with multiple personalities seeks healing and love. A psychological rollercoaster with stellar performances
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC.
A webtoon becomes reality, blurring the lines between fiction and life. Gripping, mind-bending suspense
W: Two Worlds Apart
Image: MBC.
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard, navigating love and crime. Quirky, empowering, and delightful.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC.