Pujya Doss

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 addictive K-dramas to binge-watch

A heiress crash-lands in North Korea, igniting a cross-border romance. Riots of laughter and tears unfold

Image: tvN.

Crash Landing on You

Follow a determined underdog as he builds a pub empire. A tale of resilience, friendship, and love

Image: JTBC.

Itaewon Class 

Witness an otherworldly romance between a goblin and a mortal, intertwined with fate. Supernatural elements and heartwarming moments abound

Image: tvN.

Goblin

Special forces captain and doctor find love amidst danger. Action-packed and emotionally charged

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

A haunted hotel with a mysterious owner caters to ghosts. A visually stunning fantasy with a touch of romance 

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN.

An alien with eternal youth falls for a top actress. An enchanting mix of sci-fi and romance

My Love from the Star 

Image: SBS.

A nostalgic journey with five friends in 1988. Heartwarming and humorous, capturing the essence of youth

Reply 1988 

Image: tvN.

A man with multiple personalities seeks healing and love. A psychological rollercoaster with stellar performances

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image: MBC.

A webtoon becomes reality, blurring the lines between fiction and life. Gripping, mind-bending suspense

W: Two Worlds Apart 

Image: MBC.

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard, navigating love and crime. Quirky, empowering, and delightful. 

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC.

