10 Addictive K-pop Songs for Tough Times
A bold anthem urging resilience in the face of adversity, with a dynamic beat and motivating lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
An energetic track exuding confidence, encouraging you to persevere through challenges with its powerful rhythm
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hard Carry by GOT7:
A vibrant song empowering listeners to overcome obstacles, with uplifting melodies and empowering messages
Power by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic track inspiring determination, its infectious energy fueling you to conquer hardships and emerge stronger
Dope by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A cheerful tune spreading positivity, reminding you to embrace joy amidst difficulties with its upbeat melody
Shine by Pentagon:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A motivational anthem exuding resilience, its lively beats and encouraging lyrics uplifting your spirits
We Go Up by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
A feel-good song celebrating self-acceptance, its catchy tune and affirming lyrics boosting your confidence
Just Right by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A heartwarming melody capturing fond memories, its comforting rhythm offering solace during tough times
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A poignant ballad conveying longing and hope, its soothing melody providing solace and encouragement in difficult moments
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An emotive track expressing vulnerability and seeking salvation, its powerful vocals and gripping melody resonating deeply
Save Me by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC