Pujya Doss

april 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Addictive K-pop Songs for Tough Times

A bold anthem urging resilience in the face of adversity, with a dynamic beat and motivating lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS: 

An energetic track exuding confidence, encouraging you to persevere through challenges with its powerful rhythm

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

A vibrant song empowering listeners to overcome obstacles, with uplifting melodies and empowering messages

Power by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic track inspiring determination, its infectious energy fueling you to conquer hardships and emerge stronger

Dope by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A cheerful tune spreading positivity, reminding you to embrace joy amidst difficulties with its upbeat melody

Shine by Pentagon: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A motivational anthem exuding resilience, its lively beats and encouraging lyrics uplifting your spirits

We Go Up by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A feel-good song celebrating self-acceptance, its catchy tune and affirming lyrics boosting your confidence

Just Right by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A heartwarming melody capturing fond memories, its comforting rhythm offering solace during tough times

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A poignant ballad conveying longing and hope, its soothing melody providing solace and encouragement in difficult moments

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An emotive track expressing vulnerability and seeking salvation, its powerful vocals and gripping melody resonating deeply

Save Me by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

