10 Addictive K-pop Songs to Get You Through Tough Times
A powerful anthem with a strong beat and uplifting lyrics that motivate you to keep fighting and never give up
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
A high-energy track with catchy hooks and a powerful chorus that empowers you to overcome challenges and reach new heights
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hard Carry by GOT7:
An energetic song with a positive message about inner strength and resilience, reminding you that you have the power to overcome any obstacle
Power by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic track with an infectious beat and confident lyrics that inspire you to push through tough times and emerge stronger than ever
Dope by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A cheerful and catchy song with playful lyrics that remind you to embrace your quirks and find joy in the little things in life
Shine by Pentagon:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A motivational anthem with energetic vibes and empowering lyrics that encourage you to keep moving forward and never lose hope
We Go Up by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
A fun and uplifting track with catchy hooks and positive affirmations that remind you to love yourself just the way you are
Just Right by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A soothing and reflective ballad with poignant lyrics that comfort you during difficult times and offer hope for a better tomorrow
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A soothing and uplifting ballad with heartwarming lyrics that reassure you that better days are ahead and encourage you to stay positive
Good Day by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A heartwarming song with a catchy melody and relatable lyrics that remind you of the precious memories and good times in life
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment