Pujya Doss

april 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 Addictive K-pop Songs to Get You Through Tough Times

A powerful anthem with a strong beat and uplifting lyrics that motivate you to keep fighting and never give up

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS: 

A high-energy track with catchy hooks and a powerful chorus that empowers you to overcome challenges and reach new heights

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

An energetic song with a positive message about inner strength and resilience, reminding you that you have the power to overcome any obstacle

Power by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic track with an infectious beat and confident lyrics that inspire you to push through tough times and emerge stronger than ever

Dope by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A cheerful and catchy song with playful lyrics that remind you to embrace your quirks and find joy in the little things in life

Shine by Pentagon: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A motivational anthem with energetic vibes and empowering lyrics that encourage you to keep moving forward and never lose hope

We Go Up by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A fun and uplifting track with catchy hooks and positive affirmations that remind you to love yourself just the way you are

Just Right by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A soothing and reflective ballad with poignant lyrics that comfort you during difficult times and offer hope for a better tomorrow

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A soothing and uplifting ballad with heartwarming lyrics that reassure you that better days are ahead and encourage you to stay positive

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A heartwarming song with a catchy melody and relatable lyrics that remind you of the precious memories and good times in life

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

