Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
10 Adipurush dialogues that went all wrong
“Mere ek sapole ne tumhare Sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya, abhi toh pura pitara bhara pada hai”
#1
Image Source: IMDb
“Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki”
Image Source: IMDb
#2
“Jo humari behno ko haath lagayenge, unki lanka laga denge”
Image Source: IMDb
#3
“Aap apne Kaal ke liye Kaleen bicha rahe hai”
#4
Image Source: IMDb
“Aj tu khada hai, kal letega”
#5
Image Source: IMDb
“Ye teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane chale aya”
#6
Image Source: IMDb
“Aur koi kaam nahi bacha? Bandar pakadne lage”
#7
Image Source: IMDb
“Main toh Bhole ko bula raha tha, yahan toh Bhole-Bhale chale aaye”
#8
Image Source: IMDb
“Yeh toh Phesaddi hai”
#9
Image Source: IMDb
#10
Image Source: IMDb
“Bohot shubh yatrayein dekhli humne, ab shav yatra dekhne ki baari hai”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.