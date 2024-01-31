Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

10 Adipurush dialogues that went all wrong

“Mere ek sapole ne tumhare Sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya, abhi toh pura pitara bhara pada hai”

#1

“Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki”

#2

“Jo humari behno ko haath lagayenge, unki lanka laga denge”

#3

“Aap apne Kaal ke liye Kaleen bicha rahe hai”

#4

“Aj tu khada hai, kal letega”

#5

“Ye teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane chale aya”

#6

“Aur koi kaam nahi bacha? Bandar pakadne lage”

#7

“Main toh Bhole ko bula raha tha, yahan toh Bhole-Bhale chale aaye”

#8

“Yeh toh Phesaddi hai”

#9

#10

“Bohot shubh yatrayein dekhli humne, ab shav yatra dekhne ki baari hai”

