10 Aegyo tips That’ll Make Any Oppa Fall In Love
Master the art of the eye smile, letting your eyes sparkle with genuine warmth and affection, melting any oppa's heart with your adorable charm.
Image: tvN
Sweet Eye Smile:
Perfect the cute pout, subtly expressing your feelings with a slight lip protrusion, evoking protective instincts and garnering affection from your oppa.
Image: JTBC
Playful Pout:
Use gentle hand gestures, such as shyly covering your mouth or lightly tapping your cheeks, adding innocence and endearment to your interactions with oppa.
Image: MBC
Gentle Hand Gestures:
Adopt a soft and slightly higher-pitched voice, accentuating your aegyo with a sweet, melodious tone that resonates with oppa's protective instincts and adoration.
Squeaky Voice:
Image: KBS2
Playfully form bunny ears with your hands atop your head, adding a touch of whimsy and cuteness to your demeanor, captivating oppa's attention with your adorable antics.
Bunny Ears Gesture:
Image: MBC
Cast shy glances towards oppa, lowering your gaze while peeking through fluttering lashes, conveying bashfulness and innocence that tugs at oppa's heartstrings.
Shy Glances:
Image: MBC
Cute Nicknames:
Image: JTBC
Use endearing nicknames like "Oppa," "Oppa-nim," or "Jagiya," personalized to your relationship, fostering intimacy and affection between you and oppa.
Playfully tease oppa with innocent banter and playful jokes, showcasing your playful side while also nurturing a lighthearted and enjoyable dynamic between you.
Cheeky Teasing:
Image: tvN
Display adorable confusion with furrowed brows and a slight tilt of the head, eliciting oppa's protective instincts as he guides you through any uncertainties.
Adorable Confusion:
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Form a heart shape with your fingers, placing it over your heart or offering it to oppa, symbolizing your affection and adoration, capturing oppa's heart with your sincerity and sweetness.
Heart Finger Gesture:
Image: JTBC