10 aespa songs you need to listen
Tanya Saxena
Image: SM Entertainment
Black Mamba
Black Mamba, the debut single by aespa is a pop track with an electro, synth, and dance-pop base, strong thundering background music and lyrics where the singers fight the venomous black mamba
One of the best aespa songs that defines their high-powered music style, this dark anthem filled with energy is an electro-pop track with the most captivating hook
Image: SM Entertainment
Drama
Next Level is a remake of A$ton Wyld's song of the same name by aespa, it is a dance and hip-hop track with EDM notes, a perfect futuristic groovy track to groove to
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level
Spicy by aespa is a dance, synth-pop track with an intense rhythm and tempo, with an addictive hook singing of being too spicy for your heart
Image: SM Entertainment
Spicy
This is a party for Beyblade and aespa lovers, this track is the official ending theme for BEYBLADE X, a pop song with a fast-moving synth base music with electrifying lyrics
Image: WM Japan
ZOOM ZOOM
One of the best OSTs from aespa, the track captivates with a pulsating electro-pop tune and a techno base, building upon the iconic Tetris theme this track will have you singing along in no time
Image: SM Entertainment
Hold on Tight
Salty & Sweet is a hype song with a synth-pop base and an addictive chorus that gets you moving with the beats
Salty & Sweet
Image: SM Entertainment
This track will have you hooked the minute you listen to it, aespa comes with an up-tempo minimalistic dance song with lyrics calling out a possible ex-lover, realizing there are better things to do
Image: SM Entertainment
Better Things
Savage becomes an iconic track by aespa, with a hyper pop and EDM base the song screams style and confidence from the second it begins, an addictive banger
Savage
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa's Trick or Trick is a Halloween-themed song that combines a heavy bass and hyper-pop music, accompanied by clever lyrics
Trick or Trick
Image: SM Entertainment