april 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 aespa songs you need to listen

Tanya Saxena

Image: SM Entertainment 

Black Mamba 

Black Mamba, the debut single by aespa is a pop track with an electro, synth, and dance-pop base, strong thundering background music and lyrics where the singers fight the venomous black mamba

One of the best aespa songs that defines their high-powered music style, this dark anthem filled with energy is an electro-pop track with the most captivating hook

Image: SM Entertainment 

Drama

Next Level is a remake of A$ton Wyld's song of the same name by aespa, it is a dance and hip-hop track with EDM notes, a perfect futuristic groovy track to groove to

Image: SM Entertainment 

Next Level 

Spicy by aespa is a dance, synth-pop track with an intense rhythm and tempo, with an addictive hook singing of being too spicy for your heart   

Image: SM Entertainment 

Spicy 

This is a party for Beyblade and aespa lovers, this track is the official ending theme for BEYBLADE X, a pop song with a fast-moving synth base music with electrifying lyrics 

Image: WM Japan

ZOOM ZOOM

One of the best OSTs from aespa, the track captivates with a pulsating electro-pop tune and a techno base, building upon the iconic Tetris theme this track will have you singing along in no time

Image: SM Entertainment 

Hold on Tight

Salty & Sweet is a hype song with a synth-pop base and an addictive chorus that gets you moving with the beats 

Salty & Sweet

Image: SM Entertainment 

This track will have you hooked the minute you listen to it, aespa comes with an up-tempo minimalistic dance song with lyrics calling out a possible ex-lover, realizing there are better things to do 

Image: SM Entertainment 

 Better Things

Savage becomes an iconic track by aespa, with a hyper pop and EDM base the song screams style and confidence from the second it begins, an addictive banger 

Savage

Image: SM Entertainment 

aespa's Trick or Trick is a Halloween-themed song that combines a heavy bass and hyper-pop music, accompanied by clever lyrics

 Trick or Trick

Image: SM Entertainment 

