10 Aesthetic K-pop hits for your playlist
A mellow yet vibrant tune reflecting on personal growth, complemented by IU's soothing vocals and G-DRAGON's rap
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-DRAGON:
A poignant reflection on longing and hope, wrapped in BTS's emotive vocals and atmospheric melodies
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A hauntingly beautiful OST from Goblin, blending CHANYEOL's rap and Punch's vocals seamlessly
Stay With Me by CHANYEOL (EXO) & Punch:
Image: SM Entertainment
A hypnotic track with captivating visuals, showcasing Kim Lip's allure and charisma
Eclipse by Kim Lip (LOONA):
Image: BlockBerryCreative
A dreamy and ethereal song with intricate harmonies and a mesmerizing MV, capturing the essence of GWSN's unique sound
Puzzle Moon by GWSN:
Image: Kiwi Media Group
An uplifting and ethereal melody coupled with Jungkook's angelic vocals, evoking feelings of serenity and euphoria
Euphoria by Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A blend of sultry vocals and hypnotic beats, creating an enchanting atmosphere that is both alluring and captivating
Sweet Crazy Love by LOONA / ODD EYE CIRCLE:
Image: BlockBerryCreative
A whimsical and charming track that celebrates the beauty of simplicity, accompanied by IU's sweet vocals and playful instrumentals
Peach by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A catchy summer anthem with vibrant visuals and a lively beat, guaranteed to uplift your mood and brighten your day
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A fierce and powerful debut track, boasting dynamic choreography, addictive hooks, and strong vocals, making it a standout hit
Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment