PUJYA DOSS

april 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Aesthetic K-pop hits for your playlist

A mellow yet vibrant tune reflecting on personal growth, complemented by IU's soothing vocals and G-DRAGON's rap

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-DRAGON: 

A poignant reflection on longing and hope, wrapped in BTS's emotive vocals and atmospheric melodies

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

A hauntingly beautiful OST from Goblin, blending CHANYEOL's rap and Punch's vocals seamlessly

Stay With Me by CHANYEOL (EXO) & Punch: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A hypnotic track with captivating visuals, showcasing Kim Lip's allure and charisma

Eclipse by Kim Lip (LOONA): 

Image: BlockBerryCreative

A dreamy and ethereal song with intricate harmonies and a mesmerizing MV, capturing the essence of GWSN's unique sound

Puzzle Moon by GWSN: 

Image: Kiwi Media Group

An uplifting and ethereal melody coupled with Jungkook's angelic vocals, evoking feelings of serenity and euphoria

Euphoria by Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A blend of sultry vocals and hypnotic beats, creating an enchanting atmosphere that is both alluring and captivating

Sweet Crazy Love by LOONA / ODD EYE CIRCLE: 

Image: BlockBerryCreative

A whimsical and charming track that celebrates the beauty of simplicity, accompanied by IU's sweet vocals and playful instrumentals

Peach by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A catchy summer anthem with vibrant visuals and a lively beat, guaranteed to uplift your mood and brighten your day

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A fierce and powerful debut track, boasting dynamic choreography, addictive hooks, and strong vocals, making it a standout hit

Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW: 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

